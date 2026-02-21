Floyd Mayweather to Come Out of Retirement, Plans Matches After Mike Tyson Fight

Floyd Mayweather has announced that he’s officially coming out of boxing retirement after nine years.
Mayweather released a statement detailing his decision, revealing that it’s not just for his upcoming match against Mike Tyson.
"I still have what it takes to set more records in the sport of boxing," Mayweather said. "From my upcoming Mike Tyson event to my next professional fight afterwards, no one will generate a bigger gate, have a larger global broadcast audience and generate more money with each event (than) my events."
The undefeated boxing legend hasn’t fought in a real match since 2017 when he faced off against Conor McGregor. Following the win from that contest, Mayweather declared himself to be retired with 50 career wins — 27 by knockout.
Though he hasn’t been officially back, he has done a handful of exhibition matches against influencers like Logan Paul and Mikuri Asakura.
While preparing to make his return to the sport, Mayweather is gearing up for an exhibition fight that’s reportedly happening in April in Congo. Reports of a match between the two have been circulating for months.
Tyson finally broke the seal on the secret during an interview with TMZ when asked about it, saying, Yeah, it’s happening. Shit, yeah, it’s happening! You think I give that up? I was minding my business. He challenged me.”
Last September, Mayweather and Tyson spoke about their potential 2026 fight.
"This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen," Tyson said about the contest. "However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable—and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets."
"I've been doing this for 30 years, and there hasn't been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy," Mayweather said of the match. "You already know that if I am going to do something, it's going to be big and it’s going to be legendary. I'm the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want."