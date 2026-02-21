Floyd Mayweather to Come Out of Retirement, Plans Matches After Mike Tyson Fight

Floyd Mayweather has announced that he’s officially coming out of boxing retirement after nine years.

Mayweather released a statement detailing his decision, revealing that it’s not just for his upcoming match against Mike Tyson.

"I still have what it takes to set more records in the sport of boxing," Mayweather said. "From my upcoming Mike Tyson event to my next professional fight afterwards, no one will generate a bigger gate, have a larger global broadcast audience and generate more money with each event (than) my events."

The undefeated boxing legend hasn’t fought in a real match since 2017 when he faced off against Conor McGregor. Following the win from that contest, Mayweather declared himself to be retired with 50 career wins — 27 by knockout.

Though he hasn’t been officially back, he has done a handful of exhibition matches against influencers like Logan Paul and Mikuri Asakura.