Rebel Wilson

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Actress Rebel Wilson attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "Bride Hard" at the DGA Theater Complex
Pop Culture

Actress Accuses Rebel Wilson of Defamation in Escalating Dispute

The Australian comedian is facing a defamation complaint from actress Charlotte MacInnes.

Sienna Dubois 343 days ago
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma attend the premiere of "The Deb" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 14, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario.
Pop Culture

Rebel Wilson Marries Ramona Agruma in Private Italian Ceremony

The ladies, who went public with their relationship in June 2022, married in Sardinia, Italy over the weekend.

Jaelani Turner-Williams655 days ago
Two individuals posing at the Oscars, gentleman in a brown suit and bow tie, lady in a black sleeveless gown with a necklace
Pop Culture

Isla Fisher Thankful for ‘Kindness and Support’ From Fans in Wake of Divorce From Sasha Baron Cohen

The former couple filed for divorce in 2023 after thirteen years of marriage.

Jaelani Turner-Williams794 days ago
Pop Culture

Rebel Wilson Accuses Sacha Baron Cohen of Asking Her to Stick Finger in His Ass

In Wilson's new memoir, she alleges that Cohen made the inappropriate request on the set of their 2016 film 'The Brothers Grimsby.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams842 days ago
Rebel Wilson arrives on red carpet for film world premiere.
Pop Culture

Rebel Wilson Addresses Controversial Way Newspaper Handled News of Her Same-Sex Relationship

Rebel Wilson touches on announcing her relationship ahead after Sydney Morning Herald columnist Andrew Hornery said she was asked to comment on her partner.

Jose Martinez1495 days ago
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Rebel Wilson attends the Netflix Senior Year Special Screening
Pop Culture

Rebel Wilson Comes Out on Social Media, Introduces Fans to New Girlfriend

The 42-year-old comedian shared a photo of herself alongside her new partner Ramona Agruma, a fashion and jewelry designer whom she met through a friend.

Joshua Espinoza1499 days ago
Screenshot of Rebel Wilson in BBC News interview
Pop Culture

Rebel Wilson Reflects on Her Team Thinking Weight Loss Would Jeopardize Career as the ‘Funny Fat Girl’

Rebel Wilson says her team questioned her "year of health"—which was a major success—because "I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl."

tara mahadevan1683 days ago
Pooch Perfect
Life

PETA Denounces Rebel Wilson’s New Dog-Grooming Competition Show 'Pooch Perfect'

In a statement that the organization sent to 'The Wrap' on Wednesday, PETA denounced ABC's new dog-grooming competition show 'Pooch Perfect.'

Gavin Evans1933 days ago
bushfires
Pop Culture

Hugh Jackman, Kim Kardashian, Ben Simmons, and More Comment on Devastating Australian Bushfires

As bushfires continue to rage across Australia, various public figures have commented on the colossal damage wrought.

Joe Price2387 days ago
The cast of 'The Rise of Skywalker' at the London premiere.
Pop Culture

Early Projections Have ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Destroying 'Cats' at Box Office (UPDATE)

Early projections have 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' neutering 'Cats' at the box office.

Gavin Evans2402 days ago
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Taika Waititi
Pop Culture

Taika Waititi Stars as Imaginary Hitler in the First Trailer 'Jojo Rabbit'

The film is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month.

Joe Price2551 days ago
'Cats'
Pop Culture

The First 'Cats' Trailer Has Arrived and Viewers Have Jokes

The film adaptation of the iconic Broadway musical will hit theaters in December.

Joshua Espinoza2555 days ago
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Pop Culture

Rebel Wilson and Adam Devine Ate Each Other's Faces After Winning the Best Kiss MTV Movie Award

Here's the extended sloppy makeout they've always wanted.

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim3749 days ago
Pop Culture

Rebel Wilson Accuses the Kardashians of Setting Off a "Smear Campaign" Against Her

"I'd be very happy to debate the Kardashians," Wilson said.

Trace William Cowen3900 days ago
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Pop Culture

Rebel Wilson Refused to Work With Kylie and Kendall on MTV

Comic actress Rebel Wilson explained why she wouldn't present with Kylie and Kendall Jenner at the MTV VMAs.

Christopher Spata3907 days ago
Pop Culture

Rebel Wilson Wants to Do a Bette Midler Biopic

Would it include 'Rochelle, Rochelle'?

nancy-stiles4087 days ago

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