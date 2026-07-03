Latest Stories
Actress Accuses Rebel Wilson of Defamation in Escalating Dispute
The Australian comedian is facing a defamation complaint from actress Charlotte MacInnes.
Rebel Wilson Marries Ramona Agruma in Private Italian Ceremony
The ladies, who went public with their relationship in June 2022, married in Sardinia, Italy over the weekend.
Isla Fisher Thankful for ‘Kindness and Support’ From Fans in Wake of Divorce From Sasha Baron Cohen
The former couple filed for divorce in 2023 after thirteen years of marriage.
Rebel Wilson Accuses Sacha Baron Cohen of Asking Her to Stick Finger in His Ass
In Wilson's new memoir, she alleges that Cohen made the inappropriate request on the set of their 2016 film 'The Brothers Grimsby.'
Rebel Wilson Addresses Controversial Way Newspaper Handled News of Her Same-Sex Relationship
Rebel Wilson touches on announcing her relationship ahead after Sydney Morning Herald columnist Andrew Hornery said she was asked to comment on her partner.
Rebel Wilson Comes Out on Social Media, Introduces Fans to New Girlfriend
The 42-year-old comedian shared a photo of herself alongside her new partner Ramona Agruma, a fashion and jewelry designer whom she met through a friend.
Rebel Wilson Reflects on Her Team Thinking Weight Loss Would Jeopardize Career as the ‘Funny Fat Girl’
Rebel Wilson says her team questioned her "year of health"—which was a major success—because "I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl."
PETA Denounces Rebel Wilson’s New Dog-Grooming Competition Show 'Pooch Perfect'
In a statement that the organization sent to 'The Wrap' on Wednesday, PETA denounced ABC's new dog-grooming competition show 'Pooch Perfect.'
Hugh Jackman, Kim Kardashian, Ben Simmons, and More Comment on Devastating Australian Bushfires
As bushfires continue to rage across Australia, various public figures have commented on the colossal damage wrought.
Early Projections Have ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Destroying 'Cats' at Box Office (UPDATE)
Early projections have 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' neutering 'Cats' at the box office.
Taika Waititi Stars as Imaginary Hitler in the First Trailer 'Jojo Rabbit'
The film is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month.
The First 'Cats' Trailer Has Arrived and Viewers Have Jokes
The film adaptation of the iconic Broadway musical will hit theaters in December.
Rebel Wilson and Adam Devine Ate Each Other's Faces After Winning the Best Kiss MTV Movie Award
Here's the extended sloppy makeout they've always wanted.
Rebel Wilson and Jimmy Fallon Are Here to Remind You That Being Single is Awesome
Booty slap for single life.
Rebel Wilson Accuses the Kardashians of Setting Off a "Smear Campaign" Against Her
"I'd be very happy to debate the Kardashians," Wilson said.
Rebel Wilson Refused to Work With Kylie and Kendall on MTV
Comic actress Rebel Wilson explained why she wouldn't present with Kylie and Kendall Jenner at the MTV VMAs.
'Pitch Perfect 2' Tops 'Mad Max: Fury Road' at the Box Office
Aca-scuse me?
Rebel Wilson Wants to Do a Bette Midler Biopic
Would it include 'Rochelle, Rochelle'?