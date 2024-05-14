Isla Fisher Thankful for ‘Kindness and Support’ From Fans in Wake of Divorce From Sasha Baron Cohen

Isla Fisher gave an update to her Instagram followers one month after the news of her impending divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen was revealed.

Grinning in a picture posted to her Instagram Stories, which showed Fisher sitting outdoors, the actress wrote, "Thank you for all your kindness and support."

The former couple, who married in 2010 and share three children, announced in April that they filed for divorce in 2023.

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage," they said.

"We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy," they added.