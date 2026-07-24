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Music

Burial Returns With Two New Tracks, “Dreamfear” & “Boy Sent From Above”

The mysterious producer returns with his first release since a split 12” with Kode9 last summer and his first release on XL Recordings since 2021’s “Chemz” / “Dolphinz” double single.

James Keith902 days ago
The cover art for producer Kenny Beats' debut solo album, 'Louie.'
Music

Kenny Beats Drops 'Louie' With Contributions From Omar Apollo, Slowthai, Thundercat, Vince Staples, and More

Prolific producer Kenny Beats has dropped his debut solo album, 'Louie​​​​​​​,' which features contributions from some of his frequent collaborators.

Joe Price1425 days ago
Music

Mssingno's 'Fones' EP Is Here

Out now via XL Recordings.

James Keith3824 days ago
Music

Hugo Massien Shares "All Night" Ahead Of 'Kontrol' EP Release

An ode to one producer's inappropriate feelings towards their MPC.

James Keith3924 days ago
Music

Zomby Shares "Acid Surf" Ahead Of 'Let's Jam' EPs

He's back and he comes bearing gifts.

James Keith3951 days ago
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Music

Stream Novelist & Mumdance's New Track, "Shook"

Novelist returns with Different Circles boss Mumdance for a noisy grime banger.

James Keith4255 days ago
Music

Listen To QT's "Hey QT"

Sugar-coated underground pop in its finest hour.

Joseph JP Patterson4352 days ago

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