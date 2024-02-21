Normani Announces Debut Project: ‘Crying Typing This…‘Dopamine’ The Album’

Normani knew that her fans had long been ready for her solo debut album. To hold them over, she finally came through with an announcement.

On X, the former Fifth Harmony member reshared a 2018 post that she wrote, announcing that she had her album title prepared. She linked fans to a surprise website, wheresthedamnalbum.com, the perfect marketing for listeners anticipating new music from the Freaky Tales star. On the website are the album title Dopamine and rotating calendar dates, as Normani hasn't pinpointed the LP's exact release via RCA Records. However, fans can pre-save the album on Apple Music and Spotify.