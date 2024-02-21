Normani Announces Debut Project: ‘Crying Typing This…‘Dopamine’ The Album’

Normani knew that her fans had long been ready for her solo debut album. To hold them over, she finally came through with an announcement.
On X, the former Fifth Harmony member reshared a 2018 post that she wrote, announcing that she had her album title prepared. She linked fans to a surprise website, wheresthedamnalbum.com, the perfect marketing for listeners anticipating new music from the Freaky Tales star. On the website are the album title Dopamine and rotating calendar dates, as Normani hasn't pinpointed the LP's exact release via RCA Records. However, fans can pre-save the album on Apple Music and Spotify.
Normani followed up her X post with her album cover, showing her in a metallic two-piece and straddling a glossy black missile. She wrote, "cryingg typing this rn. DOPAMINE THE ALBUM."
The news arrived just one day after speculation that Normani was behind one of her fan accounts, which appeared to have permissions to her official Instagram page.
The buzz for Normani's upcoming album follows her past solo singles "Motivation," "Wild Side" featuring Cardi B, and "Fair," which all dropped in 2019, 2021, and 2022, respectively. As featured artist, Normani was last on 2022 songs "New to You" with Calvin Harris, Tinashe and Offset, and Josh Levi's "Don't They (Remix)."
Normani gave an update about new music during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival last month, also addressing her album's delay.
“I want this to come out just as bad as you guys do. I think that’s such a misconception. I want this project to come out more than literally anybody,” she told Deadline.
"But it’s literally the best music that I’ve made, and I couldn’t be more proud. I know that once it comes out, you guys are going to be like, ‘Ok, the wait was definitely worth it.’"