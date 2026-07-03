Rap Sh!T

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Enchanting posing for a photo.
Music

Enchanting's Cause of Death Has Been Revealed

The rapper was only 26 years old.

Mark Elibert693 days ago
Pop Culture

Issa Rae Planning Two New HBO Shows, Will Star in One

The comedy will mark the first show that Rae will create, write, and star in since 'Insecure.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams897 days ago
Pop Culture

'Rap Sh!t' Cancellation Has Fans Mourning Loss of Other Black TV Shows

The Issa Rae-created comedy-drama starred Aida Osman and KaMillion.

Jaelani Turner-Williams911 days ago
Rap Sh!t season two production image is shown
Pop Culture

Get an Exclusive First Look at Season 2 of Max’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ (UPDATE)

The Issa Rae-created series is set to return to Max with new episodes later this summer.

Trace William Cowen1106 days ago
rap shit got renewed for season 2
Pop Culture

'Rap Sh!t' Gets Season 2 Renewal at HBO Max

'Rap Sh!t,' the comedy series created by Issa Rae, has been renewed for a second season at HBO Max less than two weeks after the conclusion of Season 1.

Jose Martinez1403 days ago
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Cover art for Rap Shit soundtrack
Music

Listen to the Soundtrack for HBO Max’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ f/ Dreezy, Tokyo Jetz, Jean Deaux, and More

Issa Rae's Raedio has released the soundtrack for the HBO Max show 'Rap Sh!t,' with features from Dreezy, Tokyo Jetz, Jean Deaux, BEAM, and more.

tara mahadevan1414 days ago
A look at a new series from Issa Rae
Pop Culture

Watch the New Trailer for Issa Rae’s HBO Max Series ‘Rap Sh!t’

The new series from executive producer Issa Rae stars Aida Osman and KaMillion as two estranged friends who rekindle their friendship to start a rap group.

Trace William Cowen1473 days ago

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