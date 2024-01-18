Max comedy-drama series Rap Sh!t has been canceled after two seasons.

The Issa Rae-created show followed Shawna Clark (Aida Osman) and Mia Knight (KaMillion), two old friends who decide to become a rap duo with the help of madam and manager, Chastity (Jonica Booth). The show debuted in July 2022, wrapping with its 16th and final episode on Dec. 21, 2023.

Rap Sh!t was Rae's third project created for HBO, following Insecure and reality television show Sweet Life. Rae was also the executive producer of A Black Lady Sketch Show under her Hoorae Media banner. That series was also canceled, with the news coming in July 2023 after Season 4.

Rap Sh!t had a strong second season and a dedicated following, and many are sharing their disappointment on social media about the cancellation. Those outraged with Rap Sh!t being cut short also brought up the cancellation of other Black shows. Some of the shows mentioned were formerly on Max, like the sitcom South Side and drama Lovecraft Country. The latter was canceled after one season.