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With the NFL Pro Bowl set to happen virtually this weekend, Kyler Murray is getting bold and declaring himself the best Madden player in the NFL.Zach Frydenlund
Want to help an NFL player get to the Pro Bowl? Well, now is your chance via Madden 21.Zach Frydenlund
From Lamar Jackson's star power to Drew Brees' future, here are all of our observations from a week at the Pro Bowl in Orlando.Zach Frydenlund
From Lamar Jackson to Russell Wilson, the NFL brought out the big stars for this year's Pro Bowl Skills Showdown competition.Zach Frydenlund