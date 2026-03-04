Hailey Bieber Recalls Postpartum Hemorrhage: 'I Couldn't Stop Bleeding'

“So, I pushed the baby out [in] 44 minutes. I was like, ‘I did it, I got him out.’ And then I couldn’t stop bleeding,” Hailey said around the 32-minute mark of the video below.

While the now-18-month-old had a safe and healthy delivery, Hailey had a postpartum hemorrhage scare that concerned her medical team.

The model and beauty entrepreneur was a guest on the Tuesday (March 3) episode of podcast SHE MD , where she reflected on the health symptoms following the birth of her son, Jack Blues , in August 2024.

Hailey Bieber says she had a frightening experience with postpartum hemorrhaging after the birth of her son with husband Justin Bieber .

Bieber added that while she’s heard of those who experience postpartum hemorrhage, the Rhode Skin founder “never thought” it would happen to her.

“Anything can go sideways when you’re having a baby. It’s an extremely crazy experience,” said Hailey, who added that she could “trust” SHE MD co-host and OBGYN specialist Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi.

Hailey added that she was a “little bit out of it” while under an epidural and she didn’t “know what was going on at first.”

“Then I saw her face and then the nurses and they were like giving me every medication to clot and nothing was working,” Hailey recalled. “And they stabbed me in the leg with a thing and then they stabbed me in the leg with another thing, and I started to sense the panic in the room a little bit.”

If left untreated, postpartum can result in low blood pressure, organ failure, and shock.

Dr. Aliabadi and Hailey’s medical team acted fast, although the 29-year-old was closely monitored after giving birth.

Elsewhere in the interview, Dr. Alibadi revealed that Hailey had a genetic condition called a septate uterus, which Cleveland Clinic defines as the uterus being split into two parts by a membrane.

Due to the abnormality, Dr. Alibadi recommended that Hailey get surgery before becoming pregnant.