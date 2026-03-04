Pop Culture

Hailey Bieber Recalls Postpartum Hemorrhage: 'I Couldn't Stop Bleeding'

The socialite and Rhode Skin founder recalls sensing "panic" after she delivered her son, Jack Blues.

Hailey Bieber attends the "Wuthering Heights" Australian Premiere at State Theatre on February 12, 2026 in Sydney, Australia.
Image via Don Arnold/WireImage

Hailey Bieber says she had a frightening experience with postpartum hemorrhaging after the birth of her son with husband Justin Bieber.

The model and beauty entrepreneur was a guest on the Tuesday (March 3) episode of podcast SHE MD, where she reflected on the health symptoms following the birth of her son, Jack Blues, in August 2024.

While the now-18-month-old had a safe and healthy delivery, Hailey had a postpartum hemorrhage scare that concerned her medical team.

“So, I pushed the baby out [in] 44 minutes. I was like, ‘I did it, I got him out.’ And then I couldn’t stop bleeding,” Hailey said around the 32-minute mark of the video below.

Bieber added that while she’s heard of those who experience postpartum hemorrhage, the Rhode Skin founder “never thought” it would happen to her.

“Anything can go sideways when you’re having a baby. It’s an extremely crazy experience,” said Hailey, who added that she could “trust” SHE MD co-host and OBGYN specialist Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi.

Hailey added that she was a “little bit out of it” while under an epidural and she didn’t “know what was going on at first.”

“Then I saw her face and then the nurses and they were like giving me every medication to clot and nothing was working,” Hailey recalled. “And they stabbed me in the leg with a thing and then they stabbed me in the leg with another thing, and I started to sense the panic in the room a little bit.”

If left untreated, postpartum can result in low blood pressure, organ failure, and shock.

Dr. Aliabadi and Hailey’s medical team acted fast, although the 29-year-old was closely monitored after giving birth.

Elsewhere in the interview, Dr. Alibadi revealed that Hailey had a genetic condition called a septate uterus, which Cleveland Clinic defines as the uterus being split into two parts by a membrane.

Due to the abnormality, Dr. Alibadi recommended that Hailey get surgery before becoming pregnant.

Related Stories

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards
Pop Culture

Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Parenting With Justin Bieber and Having More Kids

The Rhode Beauty founder also revealed how her son, Jack, is taking after his pop star dad.

Joshua Espinoza210 days ago
Hailey Bieber at the 2026 WWD Style Awards.
Pop Culture

Hailey Bieber Sends Cease-and-Desist Letter to TikToker Over Marriage Commentary

The letter claims Julie Theis "manufactured a false defamatory narrative" about her marriage.

Jose Martinez246 days ago
Justin Bieber with a shaved head and beard, wearing a graphic tee, and Hailey Bieber in a black lace top and sunglasses.
Pop Culture

Hailey Bieber Says She Didn't Repost Video About Her Marriage

Hailey Bieber addressed speculation she reposted a video about her relastionship.

Mark Elibert249 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
3
MusicDrake Announces Return of ‘FOMO’ Short Film to YouTube
4
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
5
MusicLupe Fiasco Pays Tribute to Sway DaSafo: 'One of the Best MCs I've Ever Heard'
6
StyleDrake's 'FOMO' Short Film: All of the Insane Clothing, Cars, and Jewelry

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App