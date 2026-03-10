Gwen Stefani Claims Prayer Led to 'Miracle' Pregnancy at 44

Gwen Stefani is drawing attention again after revealing that prayer played a key role in what she describes as a “miracle” pregnancy at age 44. In a recent interview with Hallow, the Catholic prayer and meditation platform, the singer shared details about how she believes faith led to the birth of her youngest son, Apollo.

According to Stefani, the moment came during a period when she believed having another child was unlikely. She recalled speaking with a man who had converted to faith after growing up an atheist in Israel and studying the Torah. Those conversations, she said, sparked a spiritual shift during a time when she had been trying unsuccessfully to expand her family. “I really wanted to have another baby,” Stefani said in the interview. “I couldn't. I was old.” The singer said her oldest son, Kingston, also played an unexpected role in the story. At the time, she had told him she was too old to have another child. Kingston responded by praying for a baby brother or sister. “Please, God, let my mom have a baby,” Stefani recalled him saying. She said the prayer appeared to be answered weeks later. “I think it was like four weeks later, I was pregnant with Apollo, who I had at 44 years old—naturally, totally full-on gift,” Stefani said. “That was the first miracle.”

The comments arrive as Stefani continues to promote Hallow, the Catholic prayer and meditation app she has partnered with for devotional programs, such as its seasonal prayer challenges. The platform offers audio-guided prayer sessions, Bible studies, rosary recitations, and meditation-style reflections designed to help users build a daily spiritual routine. While some features are free, expanded content is available through a paid subscription. Stefani’s involvement with the app has generated mixed reactions online. Some fans have praised her openness about her faith, while others have criticized the partnership, calling Hallow a “pay-to-pray” platform. The app has also attracted attention for its celebrity endorsements, which include actors Mark Wahlberg and Chris Pratt. The singer’s faith has been part of her public narrative before. Stefani was previously married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale from 2002 to 2016, and the two share three sons: Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.