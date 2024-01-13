YouTuber Arrested for Throwing Bucket of Poo on Train Passengers

A YouTube prankster was arrested after pulling off a disgusting stunt that involved him pouring a bucket of dog feces on unsuspecting passengers.
The incident happened earlier this month overseas in Belgium, according to TMZ, and authorities arrested and charged him with assault and battery, damage to property using violence, and property damage. According to police, the man confessed his crime a day after pulling off the vile prank.
In the video, the man can be seen holding a bucket and approaching a man sitting on the train. The prankster tipped the bucket over and poured its contents all over the man before running off the train. The victim and the local transportation operator filed complaints, according to local outlet Sudinfo and Politico.
Police also stated the man mixed the feces with excrement, oil, beer, water, fallen leaves, and paint. The man goes by the moniker YaNike on YouTube and has only 480 subscribers, with most of his videos featuring him throwing the substance at people on public transportation.
Last year, another YouTube prankster was shot for following a delivery man around a mall. A jury acquitted the shooter of aggravated malicious wounding in the shooting but was convicted of firing a gun inside the mall.
The case grew popular because of the prankster's YouTube channel, Classified Goons, which has more than 50,000 subscribers, and the guy himself reportedly makes $3,000 a month.