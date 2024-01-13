YouTuber Arrested for Throwing Bucket of Poo on Train Passengers

A YouTube prankster was arrested after pulling off a disgusting stunt that involved him pouring a bucket of dog feces on unsuspecting passengers.

The incident happened earlier this month overseas in Belgium, according to TMZ, and authorities arrested and charged him with assault and battery, damage to property using violence, and property damage. According to police, the man confessed his crime a day after pulling off the vile prank.

In the video, the man can be seen holding a bucket and approaching a man sitting on the train. The prankster tipped the bucket over and poured its contents all over the man before running off the train. The victim and the local transportation operator filed complaints, according to local outlet Sudinfo and Politico.