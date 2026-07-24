Polaris Prize

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Music

Snotty Nose Rez Kids Sign To Sony Music Canada

The West Coast duo are on the shortlist for this year's Polaris Music Prize for <i>I'M GOOD, HBU?</i>

Erik Leijon1052 days ago
Music

Daniel Caesar, Jessie Reyez On 2023 Polaris Music Prize Long List

The annual Canadian music prize named its 40 album long list, which includes both new and recognizable names.

Erik Leijon1142 days ago
Snotty Nose Rez Kids I'm Good, HBU
Music

Snotty Nose Rez Kids Drop New Album 'I'm Good, HBU?'

'Indigenous trap' hip hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids dropped their fifth album I’m Good, an eight-track blitz of fiery instrumentals and confident flows.

Louis Pavlakos1336 days ago
Montreal rapper Backxwash in black and white
Music

Backxwash Dissects Her Five Favourite Verses From Her New Album

Montreal rapper Backxwash explains her finest bars from her third LP, His Happiness Shall Come First Even Though We Are Suffering, dropping on Halloween.

Darcy MacDonald1368 days ago
pierre kwenders wins the Polaris prize
Music

Pierre Kwenders Wins 2022 Polaris Music Prize for Best Canadian Album

Pierre Kwenders wins the 2022 Polaris Music Prize for best Canadian album for José Louis and the Paradox of Love at the Polaris Gala Monday night at The Carlu.

Erik Leijon1410 days ago
Advertisement
Cadence Weapon reflects on Polaris win
Music

Cadence Weapon Ready to Pass Polaris Prize Torch: 'Winning the Award Changed My Life'

With a new winner set to be named Monday, 2021 Polaris Music Prize winner Cadence Weapon reflected on his year since taking the crown for album Parallel World.

Erik Leijon1413 days ago
Canadian artist Ouri in Ossature
Music

Ouri Goes to Battle in Trippy New Video for "Ossature"

Ouri awakens in a trippy animated world and battles in the new video for “Ossature” from her 2022 Polaris Music Prize shortlisted album Frame Of A Fauna.

Erik Leijon1414 days ago
Snotty Nose Rez Kids I'm Good
Music

Snotty Nose Rez Kids Find the Positive on "I'm Good"

The Snotty Nose Rez Kids may have their troubles, but on upbeat new single “I’m Good,” the Haisla Nation duo from Vancouver is happy to let them slide.

Erik Leijon1420 days ago
Charlotte Day Wilson
Music

2022 Polaris Music Prize Short List Unveiled: Charlotte Day Wilson, Shad, and More

The Polaris Music Prize unveiled the 2022 short list, showcasing the best Canadian albums of the last year. The winner will receive $50,000 CAD.

Bianca Thompson1477 days ago
weeknd
Music

The Weeknd, Backxwash, and More Nominated on 2022 Polaris Prize Long List

40 of the best albums in Canadian music have been selected for the long list of the Polaris Prize, including The Weeknd, Haviah Mighty, Backxwash, and more.

Sydney Brasil1506 days ago
Advertisement
Cadence Weapon
Music

Cadence Weapon Wins 2021 Polaris Music Prize for Best Canadian Album

Edmonton rapper Cadence Weapon has won the 2021 Polaris Music Prize for his album 'Parallel World.' The award is given to the best Canadian album of the year.

Alex Nino Gheciu1767 days ago
tobi still+
Music

The 2021 Polaris Music Prize Short List Is Here

The short list includes TOBi’s ELEMENTS Vol. 1 and The OBGMs’ The Ends, both of which cracked Complex Canada’s list of the Best Canadian Albums of 2020.

Alex Nino Gheciu1841 days ago
mustafa
Music

Mustafa, TOBi, and DijahSB Make the 2021 Polaris Music Prize Long List

The 2021 Polaris Music Prize long list is out with 40 Canadian musicians, including U2 Daniel Lanois, singer Charlotte Cardin, and Juno Award winner Savannah Ré

beatrizbalderramab1871 days ago
haviah mighty toronto female rapper
Music

Haviah Mighty Is Getting Closer to the Truth | Northern Clutch

In the latest episode of Northern Clutch, the Toronto MC speaks on the changing perception of females in hip-hop, how 2020 has affected her, and what's next.

Alex Narvaez2079 days ago
backxwash
Music

Backxwash Wins the 2020 Polaris Prize for Best Canadian Album

"It's very symbolic [of] the world just telling me to be myself," the Montreal-based metal-rapper said following her victory.

Alex Nino Gheciu2110 days ago
Advertisement
backxwash montreal rapper
Music

How Backxwash Became Metal’s Favourite Rapper

Ahead of her sold-out show at POP Montreal, the Polaris-shortlisted trans rapper speaks about how the metal community has embraced her but Quebec won't.

Erik Leijon2136 days ago
Clairmont The Second The Road
Music

Clairmont the Second Gets Nostalgic in Video For "The Road"

The young phenom drops yet another self-directed video as the road to the Polaris Prize short list gets shorter.

jayemkayem3325 days ago
Drake
Music

Polaris Prize Announces 2017 Long List, Including Drake, The Weeknd, and Charlotte Day Wilson

Feist, Hannah Georgas, and Clairmont The Second are among the extensive list of nominees.

Complex Canada3334 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App