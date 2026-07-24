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Snotty Nose Rez Kids Sign To Sony Music Canada
The West Coast duo are on the shortlist for this year's Polaris Music Prize for <i>I'M GOOD, HBU?</i>
Daniel Caesar, Jessie Reyez On 2023 Polaris Music Prize Long List
The annual Canadian music prize named its 40 album long list, which includes both new and recognizable names.
Snotty Nose Rez Kids Drop New Album 'I'm Good, HBU?'
'Indigenous trap' hip hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids dropped their fifth album I’m Good, an eight-track blitz of fiery instrumentals and confident flows.
Backxwash Dissects Her Five Favourite Verses From Her New Album
Montreal rapper Backxwash explains her finest bars from her third LP, His Happiness Shall Come First Even Though We Are Suffering, dropping on Halloween.
Pierre Kwenders Wins 2022 Polaris Music Prize for Best Canadian Album
Pierre Kwenders wins the 2022 Polaris Music Prize for best Canadian album for José Louis and the Paradox of Love at the Polaris Gala Monday night at The Carlu.
Cadence Weapon Ready to Pass Polaris Prize Torch: 'Winning the Award Changed My Life'
With a new winner set to be named Monday, 2021 Polaris Music Prize winner Cadence Weapon reflected on his year since taking the crown for album Parallel World.
Ouri Goes to Battle in Trippy New Video for "Ossature"
Ouri awakens in a trippy animated world and battles in the new video for “Ossature” from her 2022 Polaris Music Prize shortlisted album Frame Of A Fauna.
Snotty Nose Rez Kids Find the Positive on "I'm Good"
The Snotty Nose Rez Kids may have their troubles, but on upbeat new single “I’m Good,” the Haisla Nation duo from Vancouver is happy to let them slide.
2022 Polaris Music Prize Short List Unveiled: Charlotte Day Wilson, Shad, and More
The Polaris Music Prize unveiled the 2022 short list, showcasing the best Canadian albums of the last year. The winner will receive $50,000 CAD.
The Weeknd, Backxwash, and More Nominated on 2022 Polaris Prize Long List
40 of the best albums in Canadian music have been selected for the long list of the Polaris Prize, including The Weeknd, Haviah Mighty, Backxwash, and more.
Cadence Weapon Wins 2021 Polaris Music Prize for Best Canadian Album
Edmonton rapper Cadence Weapon has won the 2021 Polaris Music Prize for his album 'Parallel World.' The award is given to the best Canadian album of the year.
The 2021 Polaris Music Prize Short List Is Here
The short list includes TOBi’s ELEMENTS Vol. 1 and The OBGMs’ The Ends, both of which cracked Complex Canada’s list of the Best Canadian Albums of 2020.
Mustafa, TOBi, and DijahSB Make the 2021 Polaris Music Prize Long List
The 2021 Polaris Music Prize long list is out with 40 Canadian musicians, including U2 Daniel Lanois, singer Charlotte Cardin, and Juno Award winner Savannah Ré
Haviah Mighty Is Getting Closer to the Truth | Northern Clutch
In the latest episode of Northern Clutch, the Toronto MC speaks on the changing perception of females in hip-hop, how 2020 has affected her, and what's next.
Backxwash Wins the 2020 Polaris Prize for Best Canadian Album
"It's very symbolic [of] the world just telling me to be myself," the Montreal-based metal-rapper said following her victory.
How Backxwash Became Metal’s Favourite Rapper
Ahead of her sold-out show at POP Montreal, the Polaris-shortlisted trans rapper speaks about how the metal community has embraced her but Quebec won't.
Clairmont the Second Gets Nostalgic in Video For "The Road"
The young phenom drops yet another self-directed video as the road to the Polaris Prize short list gets shorter.
Polaris Prize Announces 2017 Long List, Including Drake, The Weeknd, and Charlotte Day Wilson
Feist, Hannah Georgas, and Clairmont The Second are among the extensive list of nominees.