Featured
The India-born, Brampton-raised poet, author, and illustrator opens up about performing and writing ahead of her first Amazon Prime special, 'Rupi Kaur Live.'SRD2
Ontario’s first poet laureate and community activist, Randell Adjei wants to change the narrative in his home Scarborough with education and entertainment.Alex Narvaez
Music
Group Members, Hip-Hop Historians, and More Mourn the Death of Rap Pioneer Jalal Mansur Nuriddin
The Last Poets member and hip-hop pioneer has died at 74. Dream Hampton, Last Poets band members, and hip-hop fans mourn him on social media.Marco Margaritoff
From Cuba Gooding Jr. in 'Boyz n the Hood' to Tupac in 'Poetic Justice,' we rank the most unforgettable acting performances from the legendary director's groundbreaking filmography.Thomas Golianopoulos