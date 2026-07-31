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Music

Vibbar’s New Mission

With their latest project, ‘Gyal Thoughts’, currently doing the rounds, the London-based music collective—founded by rapper and content creator Poet—share their plans to find and nurture the stars of tomorrow...

Emmanuel Onapa609 days ago
Pop Culture

Megan Fox's Newly Announced Poetry Book 'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous' Is an Instant Bestseller

The actress' literary debut is due this fall and has already shot up the Amazon charts.

Alex Ocho1087 days ago
Music

Drake Shares Message for ‘Randomly Angry Poets’ After Releasing New Poetry Book

Drizzy just released his debut book 'Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness' and Complex spoke with some award-winning poets about it.

Joe Price1127 days ago
Music

Drake Announces New Album With Poetry Book

Drake is not only dropping a book. He’s also releasing an album.

Abel Shifferaw1133 days ago
American rapper, songwriter, and actor (1971-1996) Tupac Shakur poses for a portrait
Music

2Pac's Childhood Poetry Book Expected to Go for Up to $300,000 at Auction

The haikus were written and illustrated by the late rapper when he was 11. According to Sotheby's, these mark Pac's earliest pieces of writing on record.

Joshua Espinoza1591 days ago
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Kanye West is seen leaving his hotel on March 3, 2022 in Miami, Florida
Music

Kanye West Shares Poem About Death, Releases "Hurricane" Video f/ The Weeknd and Lil Baby

Kanye West has released a poem titled “DEAD” just days after he shared a similar piece, “Divorce.” He released it on Instagram with an explanatory caption.

Joe Price1606 days ago
2Pac poses backstage after a show
Music

Handwritten 2Pac Poem From 1995 Is Going for $95,000 in Autograph Dealer's Sale

The handwritten 2Pac poem, titled "All Eye Was Lookin 4," is dated Aug. 26, 1995 and is claimed to be the "genesis for" the 1996 song "All Eyez on Me."

Trace William Cowen1675 days ago
Rupi Kaur announces world tour
Pop Culture

Rupi Kaur Promises to Take Audiences on a 'Deeper Journey' on Her World Tour

Rupi Kaur has announced her upcoming world tour, starting with stops in 41 cities across North America in 2022. Here is how to grab tickets.

SRD21702 days ago
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Life

Poet Amanda Gorman Says She’s Turned Down $17 Million in Offers Since Viral Inauguration Performance

Amanda Gorman is the first poet to ever appear on the cover of 'Vogue,' resulting in a conversation that touched on the types of deals she's declined.

Trace William Cowen1940 days ago
Amanda Gorman
Life

Poet Amanda Gorman Says She Was Racially Profiled by Security Guard

The 22-year-old activist and poet detailed the incident on Twitter, claiming the security guard stopped her outside her home because she looked "suspicious."

Joshua Espinoza1974 days ago
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Travis Scott performs on day 2 of Music Midtown
Music

Travis Scott Celebrates Stormi's Third Birthday With a Poem

In celebration of Stormi Webster's birthday, her famous father Travis Scott penned a poem on Instagram dedicated to her three years of life.

Xavier Hamilton2006 days ago
ldr
Music

Lana Del Rey Announces Spoken Word Album That’s ‘Kind of Freestyle Poetry, Just Out Loud’

August's 'Norman F*cking Rockwell,' meanwhile, is up for multiple Grammys.

Trace William Cowen2415 days ago
Ms. Banks
Music

Vibbar And Ms Banks Nod To The '90s With Feel-Good Number "Capri Sun"

Sampling an unmistakable vocal from Gina Thompson's '90s R&B smash "The Things You Do".

Tobi Oke2557 days ago

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