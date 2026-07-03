George The Poet

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Sounds Of My World (credit: LOF COLLECTIVE)
Music

Juls Taps Wizkid, Knucks, Jaz Karis & More For Debut Album 'Sounds Of My World'

A standout cut is the jazz-soaked “Summer In The Ends” with Jaz Karis and George The Poet. The track leaks out smooth R&amp;B vocals from Karis...

Niall Smith1739 days ago
Krept & Konan (credit: Zekaria Al Bostani)
Music

Last Night, Krept & Konan Spoke In The House Of Commons In Defence Of Drill Music

Bringing the discussion not just into the spotlight but into Parliament itself is a huge step forward for the discussion.

James Keith2584 days ago
Dun D, George The Poet & Tiggs Da Author
Music

Premiere: Dun D Enlists George The Poet And Tiggs Da Author For Feel-Good EP Single "Royalty"

Ease the pain of summer ending with this new heater.

Aaron Bishop2863 days ago
Music

Listen to George The Poet's Bodhi-Produced "1,2,1,2"

Poetry you can shake a leg to.

Joseph JP Patterson4319 days ago
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