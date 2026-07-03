Nike Ja 1

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Nike Ja 2
Sneakers

Don't Wear the Nike Ja 2 Against Ja Morant

Morant talks about his next signature sneaker, which releases this month.

Ben Felderstein660 days ago
A pair of beige suede Adidas Gazelle sneakers with brown detailing and laces, displayed on a light background
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

From the Union x Nike Field General to the JJJJound x Adidas Samba, here's a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Victor Deng752 days ago
Nike Ja 1 Murray State Release Date FQ4796-402
Sneakers

Ja Morant's Signature Nikes Flash Back to His College Days

The 'Murray State' Nike Ja 1 is available now.

Brandon Richard887 days ago
Sneakers

The 'Check' Nike Ja 1 Arrives This Week

Release details have been confirmed.

Victor Deng900 days ago
Sneakers

Official Look at the 'Year of the Dragon' Nike Ja 1

This new colorway is expected to drop early next year.

Victor Deng941 days ago
Advertisement
Sneakers

Ja Morant's 'X-Mas' Nike Ja 1 Is Finally Releasing Soon

After Morant debuted the shoe during Christmas last year.

Victor Deng947 days ago
Sneakers

Ja Morant Sends a Message With New Nike Ja 1 Sneaker

'We ain't ducking no smoke.'

Victor Deng1025 days ago
Sneakers

This Nike Ja 1 Is Inspired by Zombies

Detailed look at Ja Morant's Halloween-themed colorway.

Brandon Richard1036 days ago
Adidas Campus 80 'Crop'
Style

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the latest Peaceminusone G-Dragon x Nike Kwondo 1 to the 'Crop' Adidas Campus 80s, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1186 days ago
Nike Ja 1 Light Smoke Grey Release Date On-Foot Pair DR8785-100
Sneakers

Check Out the 'Light Smoke Grey' Nike Ja 1 On-Feet

The Nike Ja 1 is set to release in a "Light Smoke Grey" colorway, which features grey and black accents, as well as vibrant color pops, on a white-based shoe.

Brandon Richard1198 days ago
Advertisement
Nike Ja 1 'Trivia' DR8785 001 Pair
Sneakers

Nike Ja 1 'Trivia' Expected to Drop in May

Ja Morant celebrates game night with his family via his new 'Trivia' Nike Ja 1 colorway that's dropping in May 2023. Find the release details here.

Victor Deng1198 days ago
Best NBA Signature Sneakers 2023
Sneakers

The Best NBA Signature Sneakers Right Now

Ranking the best NBA signature sneakers from the 2023 basketball season including the Nike LeBron 20, Nike Ja 1 &amp; Jordan Tatum 1. Find the full list here.

Mike DeStefano1227 days ago
Nike Ja 1 'Scratch' FD6565 400 Pair
Sneakers

Ja Morant's 'Scratch' Nike Ja 1 Just Dropped on SNKRS

Ja Morant's Nike Ja 1 'Scratch' colorway is scheduled to release in Spring 2023. Click here for an official look at the shoe along with the release info.

Victor Deng1235 days ago
Nike Ja 1 '12 AM' FJ4234 001 Pair
Sneakers

Ja Morant's Work Ethic Inspires This Nike Ja 1

Ja Morant's commitment to improving his game inspires this '12 AM' Nike Ja 1 colorway dropping soon. Click here for an official look at the shoe.

Victor Deng1248 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App