It's been nearly a year since Ja Morant debuted the Nike Ja 1 during Christmas Day last year, and now that iteration of his signature sneaker is finally releasing.

As previously mentioned, the bold "X-Mas" Ja 1 colorway pictured here is inspired by Christmas and will roll out just in time for the observance of the holiday. The timing of the drop also aligns with Morant's return to the hardwood after serving a 25-game suspension for allegedly flashing a gun on social media.