Back in February 2022, Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant delivered one of the most memorable quotes of his young NBA career thus far when he told the media after a heated matchup against the New York Knicks that "We ain't ducking no smoke. We run up the chimney." Now, Nike is referencing that moment for an upcoming Nike Ja 1 colorway.

Shown here is the "Chimney” Nike Ja 1 makeup that's slated to hit retailers later this year. The makeup itself sports a simple black-based color blocking on the upper that's combined with a smoky translucent Swoosh logo on the sides. The standout element of this pair is Morant's aforementioned quote stamped on the heel counter. Yellow accents also appear on Morant's logo on the tongue and his jersey number on the heel, while a sail-color midsole wraps up the look below.

The same messaging was used on a PE "Chimney" Nike Ja 1 colorway worn by Morant when he debuted the sneaker on court during Christmas Day. That pair, a purple-based style with a blue gradient, is not expected to release to the public.

Despite official imagery surfacing, release details for this "Chimney" Nike Ja 1 have yet to be announced by the Swoosh. Check back soon for official updates.