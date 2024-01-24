This 'All-Star' Nike Ja 1 Colorway Features Hidden Details

Ja Morant won't be participating at this year's NBA All-Star Weekend after he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery earlier this month. Despite that, it appears that Nike has prepared a special Ja 1 colorway for this year's festivities.

First reported by Sole Retriever, the colorful "All-Star" Nike Ja 1 makeup pictured here will release on Friday during the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend. The product images suggest that this colorway also references the lengthy process it took to design the Ja 1 sneaker, as seen with the numerous reminder notifications stamped on the insoles. The sneaker also comes with a hangtag that's inspired by Morant's visitor badge for his various trips to the Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon. The upper dons a multicolored arrangement, with more Nike WHQ callbacks embroidered on the tongue tag.

This "All-Star" Nike Ja 1 colorway is slated to arrive on Feb. 16 at Nike.com and at select Nike retailers for $140.