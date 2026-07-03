Air Jordan 1 Mid

The Air Jordan 1 Mid was introduced as a mid-top version of the original Air Jordan 1 in the early 2000s. The sneaker offers the iconic design language of the 1985 silhouette while providing a slightly lower collar than the high-top edition. Crafted with leather uppers, cushioned midsoles, and Nike Air technology, the shoe delivers comfort and durability for everyday wear. The Air Jordan 1 Mid has released in wide variety of colorways, including some of the iconic original high-top releases. Today, it remains one of the most accessible versions of the shoe thanks to being seen as inferior to the High and Low.

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Air Jordan 1 Mid 'Women In Flight Title IX'
Sneakers

'Women In Flight Title IX' Air Jordan 1 Available in Charity Auction

A very rare pair of the 'Women In Flight Title IX' Air Jordan 1 Mid just went up for auction. Click here to learn more about the rare sneakers.

Victor Deng1447 days ago
Air Jordan 1 Mid 'Bred' Lateral
Sneakers

Jordan Brand Breaks Down 'Bred' Nickname on New Air Jordan 1s

Jordan Brand is using an upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid release to explain the classic 'Bred' nickname. Click here for a first look and the release info.

Victor Deng1605 days ago
Air Jordan 1 Mid 'XQ' 2022 DV0576 176 Pair
Sneakers

Detailed Look at This Year's 'XQ' Air Jordan 1 Mids

The limited Air Jordan 1 Mid 'XQ' is rumored to return in 2022 after images of the upcoming retro surfaced on social media. Click here for the official look.

Victor Deng1614 days ago
Clot x Air Jordan 1 Mid DM9652 100 Lateral
Sneakers

Clot x Air Jordan 1 Mid Is Reportedly on the Way

Images of a purported Clot x Air Jordan 1 Mid collab have surfaced. Click here for a detailed look at the shoe along with its accompanying release info.

Victor Deng1652 days ago
Air Jordan 1 Mid 'Siempre Familia' DN4904 001 Pair
Sneakers

'Siempre Familia' Air Jordan 1 Mids Are Releasing Soon

The Air Jordan 1 Mid 'Siempre Familia' will release as part of this year's Día de Muertos celebration in Oct. 2021. Find the official release info here.

Victor Deng1736 days ago
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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE 'Nike Hoops' CW5853 100 Pair
Sneakers

Luka Doncic Gets His First Air Jordan

Luka Doncic gets his first Air Jordan with the 'Pregame' Air Jordan 1 Mid SE releasing in April 2020. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng2272 days ago
Air Jordan 1 Retro Mid Women's 'Multicolor' CW1140 100 Pair
Sneakers

Best Look Yet at the 'Multicolor' Air Jordan 1 Dropping Next Week

The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Multicolor" is a new women's exclusive sneaker with several different colors and materials arriving on April 2020. Click here for more.

Jordan Rose2297 days ago
air jordan 1 mid disco ball cu9304 001 pair
Sneakers

Best Look Yet at the 'Disco Ball' Air Jordan 1 Mid

The Air Jordan 1 Mid looks to be receiving a new disco ball inspired makeover. Click here for an official look as well as release info.

Jordan Rose2364 days ago
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Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

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Mike DeStefano2419 days ago
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Mike DeStefano2433 days ago
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travis scott nike air force 1 low cn2405 900 pair
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A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

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Mike DeStefano2447 days ago
Air Jordan Release Dates November 2019
Sneakers

November's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

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Sole Collector2451 days ago
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Sneakers

The 'Yellow Toe' Air Jordan 1 Mid Is Releasing in Mid-Cut Form

With rumors of a 'Yellow Toe' Air Jordan 1 High running rampant, the popular colorway is releasing in mid-cut form this summer.

Brandon Richard2597 days ago

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