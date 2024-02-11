Ja Morant's Signature Nikes Flash Back to His College Days

Though an injured right shoulder prematurely ended Ja Morant's 2023-24 season, the star point guard's debut signature shoe continues to roll out in new colorways. Next is a pair that pays homage to his alma mater, Murray State.

The "Murray State" Nike Ja 1 proudly displays an amplified version of the school's navy and gold palette. A bit of contrast is provided in the form of a soft grey hue that wraps that heel and appears on the outsole below. Despite Murray State being Nike-sponsored, no official school markings are visible on the shoe.