Ja Morant's Signature Nikes Flash Back to His College Days

The 'Murray State' Nike Ja 1 is available now.

Feb 11, 2024
Nike Ja 1 Murray State Release Date FQ4796-402
gc911 / Via Instagram: @gc911
Though an injured right shoulder prematurely ended Ja Morant's 2023-24 season, the star point guard's debut signature shoe continues to roll out in new colorways. Next is a pair that pays homage to his alma mater, Murray State.

The "Murray State" Nike Ja 1 proudly displays an amplified version of the school's navy and gold palette. A bit of contrast is provided in the form of a soft grey hue that wraps that heel and appears on the outsole below. Despite Murray State being Nike-sponsored, no official school markings are visible on the shoe.

Murray State Racers guard Ja Morant (12) fast-breaks during the basketball game between Murray State Racers and Florida State Seminoles on March 23, 2019.
Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The "Murray State" Nike Ja 1 is available now at Foot Lockeran and is expected to land at other Nike Basketball retailers later this spring for $120.

Nike Ja 1 “Murray State”
Release Date: 02/08/24
Color: Midnight Navy/Light Laser Orange-Football Grey
Style #: FQ4796-402
Price: $120

Nike Ja 1 Murray State Release Date FQ4796-402 Front
gc911 / Via Instagram: @gc911
Nike Ja 1 Murray State Release Date FQ4796-402 Heel
gc911 / Via Instagram: @gc911
Nike Ja 1 Murray State Release Date FQ4796-402 Tongue Detail
gc911 / Via Instagram: @gc911
Nike Ja 1 Murray State Release Date FQ4796-402 Midsole Detail
gc911 / Via Instagram: @gc911
Nike Ja 1 Murray State Release Date FQ4796-402 Swoosh Detail
Instagram: @gc911 / Via gc911
Nike Ja 1 Murray State Release Date FQ4796-402 12 Detail
gc911 / Via Instagram: @gc911
Nike Ja 1 Murray State Release Date FQ4796-402 Sole Detail
gc911 / Via Instagram: @gc911
