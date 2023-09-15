This Nike Ja 1 Is Inspired by Zombies

Launched this past spring, the Nike Ja 1 will cycle into next season, with festive colorways, such as this Halloween-themed pair, on the horizon.

The spooky make-up features a bright green ripstop, leather, and open-hole mesh upper. A darker shade of green is set against the base on the laces, lining, heel, and wrapped Swoosh, the latter of which appears to bear a zombie-like texture. That theme continues with ghoulish handprints on the heel, along with jagged red Swoosh embroidery. Below sits a tan midsole and lime green outsole to cap off the look.

An official release date for the "Halloween" Ja 1 hasn't been announced, but expect these to be available this fall for $120. Keep an eye out for updates and new images moving forward.

UPDATE (09/15): An official look at the Halloween-themed "Zombie" Ja 1 colorway has been revealed by Nike. As of now, this colorway is expected to arrive just in time for Halloween but an exact release date is currently unknown.

Nike Ja 1 "Zombie"

Release Date: Fall 2023

Color: Lime Blast/Oil Green-Black-Hemp-Cacao Wow

Style #: FD6565-300

Price: $120