'Year of the Dragon' Nike Ja 1 Colorway Surfaces

We've already seen what Jordan Brand has planned for the Lunar New Year celebrations in 2024 with leaks of the "Year of the Dragon" Air Jordan 1 Low and now, we're also learning about what Nike has in store early next year.

Newly leaked images from @hideloverrrr on Instagram show a closer look at the upcoming "Year of the Dragon" Nike Ja 1 spotted at the Swoosh's Only Basketball event in Beijing this week.

According to the account, the white-based upper is paired with golden details on the midfoot's side panels inspired by dragon scales. The sneaker also dons light blue hits on the tongue and outsole as a nod to water. This pair also comes with a special gold lace dubrae at the forefoot, golden Swoosh logos on the sides, and a matching heel tab.

At the time of writing, this "Year of the Dragon" Nike Ja 1 is expected to release around the observance of next year's Lunar New Year, which will fall on Feb. 10, 2024. Grab a closer look at the sneaker below as we await release info from the brand.