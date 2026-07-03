Air Jordan 1 Low
The Air Jordan 1 Low, first released in 1985 as a lower-cut counterpart to the original Air Jordan 1 High, has become a staple in sneaker culture for its blend of basketball history and casual wearability. Notable early colorways like the "Metallic Blue" and "Neutral Grey" editions helped establish its presence beyond the court, while later re-releases reignited interest among collectors. The silhouette’s low-cut design offers a distinct profile favored in warmer climates and streetwear looks, differentiating it from the iconic high-top version worn by Michael Jordan during his rookie NBA season.
Throughout its history, the Air Jordan 1 Low has been central to collaborations with designers and brands such as Travis Scott’s 2019 “Cactus Jack” collaboration, known for its backwards Swoosh. These releases, alongside appearances in fashion editorials and music videos, have solidified the model’s role as a key entry point into the Air Jordan line. Its continued presence in Nike’s seasonal drops and global retail locations underscores its enduring appeal within both sneakerhead communities and mainstream fashion.