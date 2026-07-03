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LaRussell smiling wearing a colorful jersey and a black-and-white hat, standing against a dark background.
Music

LaRussell Responds to Backlash for Song That Calls Hitler, Trump, and Epstein ‘Heaven-Sent'

The Bay Area rapper, who recently signed to Roc Nation, said his engineer told him he "probably shouldn't put this out."

Alex Ocho123 days ago
Split image of 50 Cent and Jay-Z.
Music

50 Cent on What Separates Him From Jay-Z With New Artists: 'I Beat Myself Up Looking Out for Them'

The G-Unit leader talks about the differences between himself and Jay-Z when it comes to handling a new artist.

Jose Martinez165 days ago
Alemeda EP cover.
Music

Top Dawg Entertainment and Warner Records Sign Alternative Pop Singer Alemeda

The singer released her debut single in 2021.

Mark Elibert665 days ago
Music

Soulja Boy Claims He Was Talking to Ice Spice 'Before She Got Popping Off'

Soulja Boy revealed that one of his favorite new artists is Ice Spice—and that the pair have been discussing collaborating on music.

tara mahadevan1156 days ago
Roc Nation
Music

Watch Jadakiss Host Roc Nation's Rooftop Cypher Session DJed by Young Guru

Roc Nation highlighted its new class of talent on Monday with the release of a rooftop cypher session featuring HDBeenDope, Reuben Vincent, Huey V, and more.

Brad Callas1348 days ago
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Ghostface Killah attends the Loud Records 25th Anniversary Concert
Music

Ghostface Killah Looks Back on Career and Gives His Take on Newer Rap Artists

In an interview with Vulture, Ghostface Killah gave his thoughts on music from new rappers, some of which he likes and some of which he said "sound the same."

Xavier Hamilton1906 days ago
Armani Caesar — "Simply Done" f. Benny The Butcher
Music

Armani Caesar and Benny the Butcher Link on a DJ Premier Beat for "Simply Done"

Armani Caesar tackles an instrumental provided by DJ Premier with the same precision fans have come to expect from Griselda artists.

Xavier Hamilton2172 days ago
pusha t label
Music

Pusha-T Announces New Label Heir Wave Music Group and First Signed Artist Kahri 1K

The label will focus on developing talent from Pusha-T's home state of Virginia.

tara mahadevan2334 days ago
idk is he real
Music

Stream IDK's Debut Album 'Is He Real?'

IDK is also headed on tour.

Alex Galbraith2509 days ago
42 Dugg
Music

Yo Gotti and Lil Baby Join Forces to Sign 42 Dugg

"I think 42 Dugg is a superstar," Gotti said.

Xavier Hamilton2685 days ago
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Kareem 'Biggs' Burke arrives at the Savage X Fenty Fall/Winter 2018 fashion show
Music

Kareem 'Biggs' Burke Returns to the Music Industry With New Company and Signs SAINt JHN

Biggs took to Instagram announcing his move, explaining how this is his first time putting his name behind an artist since Kanye West.

Xavier Hamilton2705 days ago
blueface press ramon piquero
Music

Everything You Need to Know About Blueface

Blueface is on his way to becoming a star. Here's what you need to know about the 22-year-old rapper.

Kiana Fitzgerald2731 days ago
Rappers to watch in 2019
Music

20 Rappers to Watch in 2019

From ALLBLACK to Yungeen Ace, Melii, and Lil TJay, these are 20 up-and-coming rap artists to watch out for in 2019.

Kiana Fitzgerald2732 days ago
best new artists 2018 complex
Music

The Best New Artists of 2018

From Valee to Juice WRLD, we saw memorable breakthrough moments from many exciting acts this year. These are the best new artists of 2018.

Kiana Fitzgerald2775 days ago

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