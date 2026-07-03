Nate Husser

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Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: DijahSB, Wolf Castle, Nate Husser

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1016 days ago
Toronto artist Thehonestguy
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Duvy, Victory, Thehonestguy, Lady SB

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1177 days ago
Montreal rapper Nate Husser
Music

Montreal's Nate Husser Reaches New Heights in LA and on the Court

Montreal rapper Nate Husser found his 'All Time High' after moving to Los Angeles, collaborating with BabyTron on his latest full-length release.

Erik Leijon1415 days ago
Montreality cypher series featuring Nate Husser, Zach Zoya and more
Music

Montreality Showcases Local Rap in New Cypher Series

Montreality’s YouTube has launched a new cypher series starring the best up-and-coming talent from the very city that gave the channel its name.

Erik Leijon1683 days ago
Montreal rappers in Habs colours
Music

13 Montreal Rappers Repping the 514

Montreal rap is on the rise. Here's a mere sampling of the up-and-coming rappers popping and making a name for themselves in the 514-450-438 right now.

Erik Leijon1696 days ago
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Nate Husser and FouKi link up for bilingual bop "Poutine Sauce"
Music

Premiere: English and French Rap Unite on Nate Husser and Fouki’s “Poutine Sauce”

Two of the biggest rappers in Quebec unite for the Jay Century-produced "Poutine Sauce," with Nate Husser repping the anglos and FouKi repping the francos.

Erik Leijon1744 days ago
Nate Husser talking
Life

Montreal Rapper Nate Husser Holds Charity Basketball Tournament For Youth in Sports

Nate Husser is giving back to his community, Little Burgundy, in Montreal where he held an annual basketball tournament to raise money for kids in sports.

Natalie Harmsen1788 days ago
Best Canadian Songs of April 2021
Music

The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month: April 2021

From DijahSB to Nate Husser to Majid Jordan, these were the tracks to helped us pull through Canada's never-ending pandemic lockdown this month.

Sumiko Wilson1906 days ago
Nate Husser and Mick Jenkins "Teriyaki"
Music

Nate Husser and Mick Jenkins Cook Up New Track "Teriyaki"

The Montreal and Chicago rappers link up for a smooth new collab. it's the first new music of 2021 for Husser. His project Adult Supervision is due this year.

Alex Nino Gheciu1913 days ago
25 canadian artists to watch out for mustafa smiley charmaine emanuel curtis waters backxwash
Music

25 Canadian Artists to Watch Out For in 2021

From DijahSB to Duvy to Curtis Waters, these are the homegrown artists bound to make major moves this year. The musicians we're paying the closest attention to.

Alex Nino Gheciu2006 days ago
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junia t studio monk feature
Music

Junia-T Almost Quit Music. Instead, He Dropped an Instant Canadian Classic

'Studio Monk,' Junia-T's first full-length release as a producer, features a dream team of rising Canadian talent, including Jessie Reyez, Sean Leon, and Faiza.

dcowie2357 days ago

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