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Latest Stories
Music
Watching Young Thug Sing Fun.'s 2012 Banger "Some Nights" Is Sheer Catharsis
Thugger hopped on Instagram Live to sing Fun, James Blunt, and Dru Hill.
Trace William Cowen3111 days ago
Music
Rihanna Joins 'The Voice' As Key Advisor Next Season
'The Voice' is getting new star power for its upcoming ninth season. NBC announced this morning that Rihanna will be joining the show's season 9 run this fall.
jessielmorris3992 days ago
Music
fun.'s Nate Ruess Talks Golfing With Adam Levine and the Difficulties of Writing in the Shower
Nate Ruess, the lead singer of fun., drops his debut solo album, 'Grand Romantic,' on June 16 via Fueled By Ramen.
Lauren Nostro4063 days ago
Music
Nate Ruess Announces New Album, Drops Behind-the-Scenes Footage of "Nothing Without Love"
'Grand Romantic' drops on June 16 via Fueled By Ramen.
Lauren Nostro4121 days ago