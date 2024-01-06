Ja Rule Says He's Building a School in Ghana: 'Can't Wait to Go and Break Ground'

Of course, he isn't the first rapper to contribute to education in less fortunate places, such as Ghana.

Back in 2018, Lil Jon teamed up with Pencils for Promise, an organization that builds schools in developing countries like Guatemala, Laos, Nicaragua, and Ghana. Jon's donation to the program helped build a school that later enrolled 300 children.

"Lil Jon is one of our most loyal and passionate celebrity supporters, from his work in the field to donating his birthday to make two schools a reality, he continues to impact education needs for those in rural communities," PoP CEO Tanya Ramos told Entertainment Tonight in 2018. "We are thrilled to open the Mafi Atitekpo DA school with Lil Jon and can’t wait to see his impact in action."

Ja's philanthropic efforts arrive after the former Murder Inc. hitmaker revealed he signed a new record deal "potentially worth a hundred mill."

“Just signed my new label deal potentially worth a hundred mill… LFG!!! Thanks for the love and to the haters SMD," he wrote on Twitter earlier this week.