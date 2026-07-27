D4vd's Apple Music Account Seemingly Hacked, Fake Song "I Did It" Released

D4vd's Apple Music account looks like it might have been hacked this weekend, with a new song titled "I DID IT…" appearing on his page.

The singer (real name David Anthony Burke) is currently in jail as he awaits trial for the alleged murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found dismembered in the trunk of a Tesla registered to Burke in a Hollywood tow yard last September.

According to TMZ, the track, the cover art for which depicts an aerial photo of the aforementioned Tesla sitting in the Hollywood tow yard with its trunk open, is not real.