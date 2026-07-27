D4vd's Apple Music Account Seemingly Hacked, Fake Song "I Did It" Released

Key Takeaways
- A fake track titled "I DID IT…" appeared on D4vd's official Apple Music page with tow-yard cover art showing the Tesla where Celeste Rivas Hernandez's dismembered body was found, mimicking his vocal style and directly naming her in the lyrics.
- The song quickly went viral as some fans treated it like a confession despite D4vd's not-guilty plea, and while the audio has since been removed, the title and artwork remain on his page amid an ongoing LA preliminary hearing for murder, child sexual abuse, and unlawful mutilation of human remains.
D4vd's Apple Music account looks like it might have been hacked this weekend, with a new song titled "I DID IT…" appearing on his page.
The singer (real name David Anthony Burke) is currently in jail as he awaits trial for the alleged murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found dismembered in the trunk of a Tesla registered to Burke in a Hollywood tow yard last September.
According to TMZ, the track, the cover art for which depicts an aerial photo of the aforementioned Tesla sitting in the Hollywood tow yard with its trunk open, is not real.
Reportedly faked, the audio mimics D4vd's singing style. Its chorus names Hernandez directly, describing her as "the girl with my name tattooed on her chest" and claiming her scent lingers on the singer's clothes "like cigarettes." A voice on the track also describes hearing her when he breathes and fearing she will only love him after he dies.
The song went viral almost immediately, with many initially treating it as a genuine confession despite D4vd's not-guilty plea entered in April.
As of time of writing, the audio appears to have been removed from the account, but the title and artwork are still available.
D4vd faces charges of murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains. The preliminary hearing is currently underway in Los Angeles.