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Mob Psycho 100
Pop Culture

'Mob Psycho 100' Anime Celebrating 10th Anniversary in Movie Theaters

Five episodes are coming to select theaters on July 20.

Trey Alston18 days ago
Christopher Nolan in a suit holding a microphone stands against a dark blue background, speaking.
Pop Culture

'The Odyssey' Launches Site Allowing Users to Preview Each Theatrical Format, From IMAX to Beyond

Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' follow-up is hitting multiple theatrical formats in July.

Trace William Cowen43 days ago
NBA YoungBoy performs during the MASA TOUR.
Music

Watch NBA YoungBoy Fans Turn Documentary Theater Screenings Into Concerts

The Baton Rouge rapper’s newly-released concert documentary has people turning up in movie theaters across the country.

Jose Martinez86 days ago
Movie theater chain worn by Fivio Foreign
Music

Fivio Foreign Shows Off Movie Theater Chain That Actually Plays Videos

The mini movie theater includes working speakers and adjustable seat headrests.

Alex Ocho193 days ago
Leonardo DiCaprio speaking at an event, wearing a dark suit and shirt, with a serious expression.
Pop Culture

Leonardo DiCaprio Questions the Future of Movie Theaters: ‘Do People Still Have the Appetite?'

The Oscar winner wonders whether streaming has permanently changed the game.

Alex Ocho195 days ago
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A split image: Left shows a messy floor with broken items and a bottle. Right shows a fiery skull poster for "Final Destination: Bloodlines."
Pop Culture

Ceiling Collapses on Woman During 'Final Destination' Screening

A woman celebrating her birthday with her daughter was injured when a chunk of the ceiling struck her.

Alex Ocho419 days ago
Man in a black tank top and green hat holding a chicken in a movie theater, with text: "Bringing a real chicken into the Minecraft movie."
Pop Culture

A Minecraft Movie’ Screening Ends in Chaos After Attendee Shows Up With Live Chicken

The viral "chicken jockey" moment in the film had one fan taking things a step too far.

Alex Ocho464 days ago
Rowdy Minecraft Movie Fans
Pop Culture

‘Minecraft Movie’ Screening Leads to Police Being Called After ‘Chicken Jockey’ Trend Goes Haywire

If you thought fans singing along to 'Wicked' were annoying, just wait until you hear a theater full of teenage boys yelling "Chicken jockey!"

Alex Ocho467 days ago
Will Smith at a movie premiere wearing a light-colored oversized suit, a white T-shirt, sunglasses, and a chain necklace, standing with arms spread open
Pop Culture

Will Smith Surprises Moviegoers During 'Bad Boys: Ride Or Die' Opening Weekend: 'It's a Ritual I Have'

The actor hopped on social media to document his trip to the theater.

Brad Callas770 days ago
Movie poster for "Challengers" featuring silhouettes of Josh O'Connor, Zendaya, and Mike Faist playing tennis; in theaters 04.26.2024
Pop Culture

Fake Zendaya 'Challengers' Movie Poster Alluding to N-Word Sparks Both Outcry and Jokes

The film's fake poster has garnered a wide range of reactions, including one from the people who are actually behind the Zendaya-starring and Luca Guadagnino-directed movie.

Andrew W812 days ago
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dune 2 popcorn bucket
Pop Culture

People Really Want to F*ck the 'Dune: Part Two' Popcorn Bucket

Prepare to hear a lot of jokes of the "What’s that guy Dune 2 that popcorn bucket?" variety in the coming weeks.

Trace William Cowen904 days ago
Pop Culture

Woman Claims She Endured a Racist Attack at 'The Color Purple' Screening

An Alabama woman alleges that a group of teenage boys threw crackers and hurled racist insults at her, her sister, and her best friend.

Jaelani Turner-Williams931 days ago
John Wick is seen battling an individual
Pop Culture

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Launches With Biggest Opening Weekend in Franchise at $73.5 Million

The Chad Stahelski-directed, Keanu Reeves-starring fourth entry in the gloriously relentless action franchise hit theaters on Friday via Lionsgate.

Trace William Cowen1209 days ago
Steve and Tom are seen on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Watch Steven Spielberg Praise Tom Cruise After ‘Top Gun’ Sequel ‘Saved Hollywood’s Ass’

Spielberg and Cruise, of course, have worked together in the past. Here, Spielberg runs into Cruise and lets him know just how important 'Maverick' has been.

Trace William Cowen1249 days ago
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The AMC theater near Columbus Avenue is viewed on October 10, 2015 in Chicago
Pop Culture

AMC Will Base Ticket Prices Depending on Seat Location in Theatres

AMC Theatres is moving its prices to a new model that will change the cost of movie tickets depending on a viewer's seat location inside the theater.

Joe Price1258 days ago
Tom Cruise is seen flying around over snow
Pop Culture

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Returns to No. 1 at Box Office, Surpasses ‘Black Panther’ as Fifth-Highest Grossing Film Ever

The Tom Cruise-led megahit, which has been met with critical and commercial enthusiasm for three straight months, has also proven massive on VOD.

Trace William Cowen1411 days ago
General view of Regal Cinemas' flagship L.A. movie theater
Pop Culture

Regal Cinemas Owner Reportedly Filing for Bankruptcy

Cineworld Group is expected to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy in the upcoming weeks, as it struggles with a $4.8 billion debt and slow ticket sales.

Joshua Espinoza1429 days ago

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