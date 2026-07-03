Featured
From Robert Eggers' newest film 'The Northman' to the next Sony Pictures Spiderman spinoff 'Morbius,' these are the best new movies in theaters for April 2022.Andy Herrera
Pop Culture
What to Watch This Weekend: 'King Richard,' 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife,' 'Tiger King 2' and More
Our picks for best new movies & shows for Nov. 19-21. Including 'King Richard' on HBO Max, 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife', 'C'mon, C'mon,' and 'Bruised' in theaters.Karla Rodriguez
Pop Culture
Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney for Streaming 'Black Widow’ Alongside Theatrical Release (UPDATE)
In a newly filed lawsuit, Scarlett Johansson argues that Disney "intentionally induced" Marvel's breach of a contractual agreement "without justification."Trace William Cowen
Early reactions for 'The Suicide Squad,' which was directed by James Gunn, have arrived. The movie will be in theaters and on HBO Max next month.Abel Shifferaw