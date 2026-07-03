Featured
The success of 'Scorpion' means that Drizzy has set yet another batch of chart records. Here’s a look back at what he’s accomplished so far.Shawn Setaro
'Views' was a downer, but it seems like Drizzy may finally be ready to enjoy himself.Shawn Setaro
Few present-day rappers are as well-known for their hooks as Drake is. Despite what the haters and non-believers might want you to think, a Drake hook can make a good rap song into a great rap song. From classics like "One Dance" to tracks you may have forgotten about, these are the best Drake hooks.Shawn Setaro
Drake's next album will drop in June.tara mahadevan