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Few present-day rappers are as well-known for their hooks as Drake is. Despite what the haters and non-believers might want you to think, a Drake hook can make a good rap song into a great rap song. From classics like "One Dance" to tracks you may have forgotten about, these are the best Drake hooks.
Shawn Setaro

Latest Stories

Drake energetically walks down a stage runway with purple lights and a cheering crowd.
Music

Drake Again Makes Chart History by Landing 12 Albums on Latest Billboard 200 Update

Drake is now the first living solo artist to have ever charted 12 albums on the Billboard 200 at the same time.

Trace William Cowen53 days ago
Drake and Partynextdoor posing
Music

Unreleased Drake and PartyNextDoor Song "Bricks" Has Been Leaked Online

A seemingly old song by Drake and OVO Sound signee Partynextdoor called “Bricks” has leaked and made its way online. It could be from the More Life era.

Louis Pavlakos1165 days ago
Drake
Music

Drake's 'Scorpion' Breaks Apple Music Record for Most Single-Day Streams

Drake just topped his own record as 'Scorpion' nearly doubled the amount of streams on Apple Music than the previous record holder, 'More Life.'

Victoria L. Johnson2940 days ago
Jorja Smith performs live on stage at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire.
Music

Jorja Smith Announces Release Date for Debut Album ‘Lost & Found’

The "Get It Together" singer's project comes June 8.

Sajae Elder3010 days ago
Drake
Music

Drake and Young Thug Have an Unreleased 'More Life' Track That Might Drop

Producer Bricks Da Mane promised to provide a sneak peek at the track under one condition.

Joshua Espinoza3073 days ago
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Producer Nana Rogues
Music

This Is How the Beat for Drake’s "Passionfruit" Was Made

Additional life from producer Nana Rogues​.

Abel Shifferaw3150 days ago
Drake in Sydney
Music

Another Drake Snippet Surfaces and Fans Are Losing Their Collective Minds

An 11-second snippet of new Drake music has created more speculation.

Omar Burgess3170 days ago
Drake and Jorja Smith in Toronto
Music

Drake Surprises Fans At Jorja Smith Toronto Show, Performs “Get It Together”

Drake and Jorja Smith performed their song "Get It Together" from 'More Life' in an intimate Toronto venue.

juliarp3249 days ago
drake cameo t dot goon scrap
Music

Drake Makes a Hilarious Cameo in 'T-Dot Goon Scrap DVD 2’

Drake linked up with the YouTubers behind the 'T-Dot Goon Scrap DVD' parody for a hilarious cameo.

Kyle Neubeck3351 days ago
This is a photo of Giggs.
Music

This London Crowd Completely Lost It When Giggs Performed His "KMT" Verse

Giggs’ guest spot on “KMT” is a contender for verse of the year.

Joshua Espinoza3374 days ago
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Complex Live Miles Brown
Music

"Complex Live" Debates the Year in Music So Far and Hangs With "Black-ish" Star Miles Brown

Plus, we debate our favorite releases of the year so far.

Complex3375 days ago
Kendrick Lamar performs at a recent concert.
Music

Kendrick Lamar's 'Damn' On Pace to Do Bigger First-Week Numbers Than Drake's 'More Life'

Kendrick Lamar's latest album 'Damn' is set to be his biggest album yet, and it's on pace to pass Drake's 'More Life' for the biggest sales week of 2017.

Kyle Neubeck3375 days ago
Drake's 'More Life' playlist
Music

Drake's 'More Life' Is the No. 1 Album for the Third Straight Week

Drake’s ‘More Life’ is at No. 1 for a third straight week. Can Kendrick Lamar knock him off the summit?

Kyle Neubeck3386 days ago
Drake 'More Life'
Music

Drake's 'More Life' Is No. 1 for the Second Consecutive Week

Drake's ‘More Life’ is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 again.

Kyle Neubeck3393 days ago

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