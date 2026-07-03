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Latest Stories
Music
Soulja Boy Describes Getting Way Too High With Snoop Dogg in Studio When He Was Younger
Speaking on Power 106 Los Angeles, Soulja Boy said Snoop Dogg was the first rapper to smoke so much the “Crank That” creator had to tap out on the session.
Joe Price1801 days ago