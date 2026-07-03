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This photo taken on February 19, 2026 shows a seven month-old male macaque monkey named Punch, who was abandoned by his mother shortly after birth, sitting with a stuffed orangutan toy at Ichikawa City Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Chiba Prefecture.
Pop Culture

Video Shows Punch the Monkey Kissing a Female Counterpart

While he appears to have made a new friend, the viral monkey still keeps his IKEA plushie close.

Jaelani Turner-Williams123 days ago
Lisa
Music

BLACKPINK's Lisa Visits Punch the Monkey in Japan

The baby macaque recently went viral for carrying around a stuffed orangutan toy.

tara mahadevan131 days ago
Punch hugging stuffed animal
Life

Japanese Zoo Responds to Viral Video of Punch the Monkey Getting Bullied

See the best reactions from Punch's biggest supporters.

Trey Alston148 days ago
Baby monkey Punch.
Style

Baby Monkey Punch: How to Buy Viral Star's IKEA Plush Toy

The baby macaque at Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan has stolen the hearts of fans all around the world.

tara mahadevan148 days ago
Singer Michael Jackson enjoys a cup of tea with his pet Bubbles at Osaka City Mayoral Hall on September 18, 1987 in Osaka, Japan.
Pop Culture

Michael Jackson’s Beloved Chimp, Bubbles, Featured in New Biopic Trailer — Where Is He Now?

MJ's chimp, Bubbles, makes an appearance in the latest trailer for the biopic, 'Michael.'

Joe Price166 days ago
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A monkey with grey fur and a contemplative expression rests on a rocky surface.
Pop Culture

Mississsippi Woman Shoots Escaped Monkey to Keep Her Kids Safe

Her 16-year-old let her know he saw it in the yard beforehand.

Trey Alston257 days ago
monkey
Life

Aggressive Monkeys Loose in Mississippi, Sheriff Gives Update

The monkeys escaped after a truck wreck in Jasper County, authorities said.

Jessica Mcbride262 days ago
A spider monkey hanging from a tree on the left and a man with curly hair and a neutral expression on the right.
Life

Man Threatens to 'Blow Up' Veterinary Hospital Over His Pet Spider Monkey's Care

The 37-year-old Tennessee man said that he would blow up the hospital if his monkey died.

Joe Price316 days ago
A monkey behind a chain-link fence, with greenery in the foreground.
Life

Search Underway for 40 Monkeys Who Escaped From South Carolina Research Facility

Per local police, residents are urged to “keep doors and windows secured” as the search progresses.

Trace William Cowen618 days ago
A side by side photo of Robin Williams and daughter Zelda
Pop Culture

Robin Williams’ Daughter Zelda Denies ‘AI Written BS’ That Late Actor Had Pet Monkey

The actress-directed clarified on X that a monkey in a past image with Robin Williams was Crystal the Monkey from 'Night at the Museum.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams705 days ago
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A pet monkey in Oklahoma killed after attacking woman
Life

Pet Monkey Fatally Shot After Attacking Woman, Ripping Her Ear in Half and Pulling Out Hair

A pet monkey was shot and killed in Oklahoma after escaping its owner's home. The monkey went on to attack a woman and ripped off a portion of her ear.

Brad Callas1217 days ago
"Hello Fresh" is written on a sign above the roof of one of the company's halls.
Life

HelloFresh Halts Use of Coconut Milk From Thailand Due to Forced Monkey Labor Claims

HelloFresh will no longer sell coconut milk from Thailand in light of an investigation from PETA alleging monkeys are being abused while harvesting coconuts.

Jose Martinez1219 days ago
Davion Irvin has been charged with six counts of animal cruelty and two counts of burglary
Life

Dallas Man Charged With Stealing Two Monkeys From Zoo Says He'd Do It Again (UPDATE)

A 24-year-old man has been charged for allegedly taking two emperor tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo, which were later found in a vacant home.

taramhdvn1261 days ago
Route, a Capuchin monkey at Conservation Ambassadors
Life

California Police Respond to 911 Call From Monkey Who Called on Stolen Zoo Phone

Over the weekend, police received a 911 call from a monkey at Conservation Ambassadors, also known as Zoo to You, in Paso Robles, California.

Brad Callas1426 days ago
A medical professional prepares a dose of the monkeypox vaccine on July 23, 2022 in London, England
Life

World Health Organization Declares Monkeypox Outbreak a Global Emergency

The World Health Organization on Saturday declared the growing monkeypox outbreak to be "a public health emergency of international concern."

Brad Callas1456 days ago
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A Black Spider Monkey seen at the Santa Cruz Foundation.
Life

Monkey Dressed in Bulletproof Vest and Camouflage Jacket Found Dead Following Cartel Shootout in Mexico

A spider monkey, seen wearing a tiny “bulletproof” vest and camouflage jacket, was found dead in the aftermath of a cartel shootout in Mexico.

Jose Martinez1488 days ago
Bill Gates is pictured at an event
Life

Bill Gates Mocks NFTs and the Usefulness of ‘Expensive Digital Images of Monkeys’

Bill Gates doesn't sound all that impressed with NFTs or the crypto space, joking in a new interview about the impact of "expensive digital images of monkeys."

Trace William Cowen1493 days ago
Photo of orangutan in forest
Life

Viral Video Captures Orangutan Attacking Man Through Cage at Zoo

A viral video making the rounds captures an unlucky man being attacked by an aggressive orangutan at a zoo. It's unclear if he was injured in the process.

Brad Callas1502 days ago

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