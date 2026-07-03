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A chimp was caught masturbating with a plastic bottle, which scientists say is the first time a wild chimp has been seen using a man-made object in that way.Brad Callas
Viral TikTok star Georgie Boy aka George the Monkey unexpectedly passed away this week during a routine visit to the vet, his owners confirmed.tara mahadevan
From Kool Aid pineapple spears and Conformity Gate to Punch the Monkey and Bieberchella, these viral moments dominated our timelinesKhal
Jordan Brand celebrates the Chinese New Year, Kith serves up the first adidas Consortium Tour collab, and much more.Riley Jones