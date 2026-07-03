Monica Canilao

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Interview: Monica Canilao Discusses the DIY Mentality and Creating Art Inspired by Her Native American Heritage

The artist discusses her work for Shepard Fairey's "The Provocateurs" group exhibition in Chicago.

Rhiannon Platt4370 days ago

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