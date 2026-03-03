Michael Jackson, Tom Cruise, and More Inspire Viral Impersonators

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then these impersonators—including those doing their best to tap into the unique charismas of Michael Jackson and Tom Cruise—are doling out flattery in droves. In recent weeks, you’ve almost certainly been exposed to viral clips focused on some of the more accomplished performers in the celebrity impersonator space. An Austin Powers impersonator, for example, recently visited Complex HQ and wound up being featured in this video. Jackson and Cruise impersonators have enjoyed a similar level of virality as of late, resulting in the very article you’re reading right now. In that spirit, keep reading to learn more about a few of the leading impersonators of the moment.

Michael Jackson

The late King of Pop is surely one of (if not the) most-impersonated public figures in history.

In recent weeks, MJ impersonators have been enjoying a particularly fruitful period of social media adoration, including in a viral clip of an apparent Jackson tribute act being helped by the general public amid snow concerns.

MJ impersonators are no strangers to headlines attention. Sexyy Red, for example, brought MJ tribute entertainer Rico Hampton out for a recent hometown show. A group of King of Pop emulators also scored no shortage of coverage in connection with early glimpses at Michael, an Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic.

Tom Cruise

Cruise, champion of the theatrical experience for decades now, has also inspired numerous impersonators. In one recent viral clip, a Cruise impersonator is seen referencing everything from Jerry Maguire to a couch-jumping Oprah interview while giving their best effort at Cruise-isms after being hired by someone who said they enlisted the talent “for just myself.”

Austin Powers

The Austin Powers character, created and played by Mike Myers across three different films, is one of the most recognizable faces in American pop culture. Naturally, Complex was quick to invite the next best thing to the offices shortly after the world became introduced to a particular Powers emulator.