Middle Finger

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Donald Trump in a suit and red tie, speaking in an industrial setting with blurred background.
Life

Donald Trump Flips Off Worker Who Appears to Call Him ‘Pedophile Protector’ During Factory Visit

The president was seemingly heckled while touring the Detroit Ford F-150 plant.

Alex Ocho186 days ago
Jojo Siwa on stage holding a sign that reads "YOU'RE OUR GUILTY PLEASURE," while performing alongside another dancer in a red outfit
Music

Jojo Siwa Flips Off Heckler Who Booed Her During NYC Pride Show: ‘Respectfully, F*ck You’

The 21-year-old self-proclaimed "gay pop" singer stopped mid-performance to address a hater in the crowd.

Alex Ocho747 days ago
Pop Culture

Saint West Once Again Gives Middle Finger to Paparazzi

Flipping off the paparazzi is on the verge of becoming a signature move for the seven-year-old.

Alex Ocho992 days ago
Pop Culture

Watch Kim Kardashian React to Saint West Giving Middle Finger to Paparazzi

Kim and Kanye's 7-year-old son appears to be taking after his dad when it comes to the paps.

Brad Callas1034 days ago
Life

Police Officer Accused Of Threatening Child Who Gave Them The Middle Finger

Ottawa Police boarded a school buys and began yelling at a child who flipped them off.

Louis Pavlakos1139 days ago
Advertisement
Averil lavigne giving the finger
Life

Quebec Judge Rules Canadians Have "God-Given" Right to Give the Middle Finger

Quebec Judge Dennis Galiatsatos said that Canadians have a “God-given” right to give the middle finger to people who’ve annoyed them following a harassment case

Louis Pavlakos1228 days ago
mgk-booed
Music

Video Shows Machine Gun Kelly Being Booed and Getting Into Altercation at Louder Than Life Festival

Machine Gun Kelly was booed at the Louder Than Life Festival, with attendees also flipping him off, following his diss aimed at Slipknot's Corey Taylor.

tara mahadevan1756 days ago
t
Life

People Are Convinced Trump Flashed Middle Finger During Talk With Astronauts

As recent history has shown, Trump has a habit of seemingly flashing middle fingers at suspicious moments.

Trace William Cowen2462 days ago
Woman gives Trump the finger.
Life

Woman Fired After Giving Trump the Finger in Viral Photo

Trump's just mad because his hands are too small to pull off a proper bird-flipping.

Trace William Cowen3176 days ago
Advertisement
Atlee softball team.
Sports

Girls Softball Team Disqualified From Tournament Over Obscene Snapchat Photo

A girls softball team from Virginia was disqualified from the Junior League World Series over the weekend due to a Snapchat post.

Chris Yuscavage3267 days ago
Mr. Met.
Sports

Mets Issue Apology After Video Captures Mr. Met Flipping Off Fans

Mr. Met was caught flipping off a group of fans on Wednesday night during a game. The Mets issued an apology for it a short time later.

Chris Yuscavage3334 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

Middle Fingers Up: A Brief History of Flipping the Bird

From ancient Greece to Beyoncé videos, a middle finger is worth a thousand words.

Elizabeth King3700 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Now You Can Anonymously Send Participation Trophies to Every Single Person You Hate

The perfect gift for the enemy in your life.

Trace William Cowen3908 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Sports

Marshawn Lynch Gives One Kansas City Chiefs Fan a Very Marshawn Lynch-esque Greeting

Beast Mode in full IDGAF mode with the game coming up.

Jose Martinez4263 days ago
Sports

Johnny Manziel's Reaction to Finding Out That Everyone Saw Him Give the Redskins the Middle Finger Was Priceless (Vine)

Johnny Manziel didn't look happy when he realized that ESPN caught him giving the middle finger to the Redskins.

Chris Yuscavage4351 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Gallery: 33 Pro Athletes Giving the Middle Finger

Matt Harvey made headlines today for posting a photo of him sticking up his middle finger on Twitter. Here are other athletes who have flipped the bird.

Adam Silvers4470 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App