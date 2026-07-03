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Donald Trump Flips Off Worker Who Appears to Call Him ‘Pedophile Protector’ During Factory Visit
The president was seemingly heckled while touring the Detroit Ford F-150 plant.
Jojo Siwa Flips Off Heckler Who Booed Her During NYC Pride Show: ‘Respectfully, F*ck You’
The 21-year-old self-proclaimed "gay pop" singer stopped mid-performance to address a hater in the crowd.
Saint West Once Again Gives Middle Finger to Paparazzi
Flipping off the paparazzi is on the verge of becoming a signature move for the seven-year-old.
Watch Kim Kardashian React to Saint West Giving Middle Finger to Paparazzi
Kim and Kanye's 7-year-old son appears to be taking after his dad when it comes to the paps.
Police Officer Accused Of Threatening Child Who Gave Them The Middle Finger
Ottawa Police boarded a school buys and began yelling at a child who flipped them off.
Quebec Judge Rules Canadians Have "God-Given" Right to Give the Middle Finger
Quebec Judge Dennis Galiatsatos said that Canadians have a “God-given” right to give the middle finger to people who’ve annoyed them following a harassment case
Video Shows Machine Gun Kelly Being Booed and Getting Into Altercation at Louder Than Life Festival
Machine Gun Kelly was booed at the Louder Than Life Festival, with attendees also flipping him off, following his diss aimed at Slipknot's Corey Taylor.
People Are Convinced Trump Flashed Middle Finger During Talk With Astronauts
As recent history has shown, Trump has a habit of seemingly flashing middle fingers at suspicious moments.
The Internet Raised Over $50,000 For Woman Who Got Fired For Flipping Off Trump
Middle fingers up.
Woman Fired After Giving Trump the Finger in Viral Photo
Trump's just mad because his hands are too small to pull off a proper bird-flipping.
Kid Gives Parents the Middle Finger in 2017 Edition of Kimmel's Halloween Candy Prank
I miss October.
Girls Softball Team Disqualified From Tournament Over Obscene Snapchat Photo
A girls softball team from Virginia was disqualified from the Junior League World Series over the weekend due to a Snapchat post.
Mets Issue Apology After Video Captures Mr. Met Flipping Off Fans
Mr. Met was caught flipping off a group of fans on Wednesday night during a game. The Mets issued an apology for it a short time later.
Middle Fingers Up: A Brief History of Flipping the Bird
From ancient Greece to Beyoncé videos, a middle finger is worth a thousand words.
Now You Can Anonymously Send Participation Trophies to Every Single Person You Hate
The perfect gift for the enemy in your life.
Marshawn Lynch Gives One Kansas City Chiefs Fan a Very Marshawn Lynch-esque Greeting
Beast Mode in full IDGAF mode with the game coming up.
Johnny Manziel's Reaction to Finding Out That Everyone Saw Him Give the Redskins the Middle Finger Was Priceless (Vine)
Johnny Manziel didn't look happy when he realized that ESPN caught him giving the middle finger to the Redskins.
Gallery: 33 Pro Athletes Giving the Middle Finger
Matt Harvey made headlines today for posting a photo of him sticking up his middle finger on Twitter. Here are other athletes who have flipped the bird.