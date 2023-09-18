Watch Kim Kardashian React to Saint West Giving Middle Finger to Paparazzi

It's worth noting that Saint's dad hasn't had the most peaceful relationship with paparazzi.

Back in January 2022, Kanye expressed his desire to receive a percentage of the money made from paparazzi photos and interviews.

“Right now y’all get to shoot us without having to pay. I’mma change that,” he said as he was leaving the airport. “I’m not saying it in a negative way. It’s just like, right now, it’s just really one-sided. You guys can follow us, you guys can stand [outside] a hotel at any given time—you don’t give us any percentage of what you’re making off of us, off of our kids, and I’m gonna change that.”

Kanye went on to explain that he owns his image, and is, therefore, entitled to a portion of any money his image racks in.

“We all gotta make money together … It can’t be a one-sided thing,” he said. “Look, if I’m just with my kids, I say I don’t want you to shoot me, then that’s just something y’all gotta respect … We can get that money together, but we gotta have a conversation.”