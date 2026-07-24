From ancient Greece to Beyoncé videos, a middle finger is worth a thousand words.Elizabeth King
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Matt Harvey made headlines today for posting a photo of him sticking up his middle finger on Twitter. Here are other athletes who have flipped the bird.Adam Silvers
What a difference five years can make. It was in 2008 when The Enemy of Evol Intent really started getting his feet wet with his then-side project Trekhrisd
Yes, it's that time again. Another healthy dose of the reworks that have soundtracked our week. From 120 reworks of new Drake tracks, moombahton edits of Sean Paul, and other epic, bass-fueled treats. No rest for the wicked, nor the androids (you know, because we don't need to write sleep into our programming).khrisd