Saint West Once Again Gives Middle Finger to Paparazzi

This isn’t the first time Saint was caught doing this. KimYe’s son was filmed giving paparazzi the bird outside the same restaurant last month.

The middle finger gesture might be short-lived, especially now that Kardashian has some new reinforcement. Last week on a new episode of The Kardashians, the 42-year-old revealed that she hired a male nanny, or “manny,” to help care for her young son.

"It's really hard for me to be really strict and to discipline a lot," said Kardashian, per People. "My parents weren't strict at all and sometimes because I'm really busy, it would be amazing if I had a partner who would tap me out and take over and handle it but, you know, it can't happen like that."

Kardashian’s decision was influenced by her desire for a male presence in her predominantly female household. She was initially worried about telling her ex-husband, Kanye West, about the decision but was pleasantly surprised when he welcomed the idea.

"When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself. They played two-on-two with Saint and him. He's been so nice to him, like, 'Hey, if you're going to help raise my son'—because he handed him the ball really easily or something—he's like, 'Don't do that, have him get it himself. It's some of the rules I would want.' And I was like 'Oh my God, okay. That's great!'"