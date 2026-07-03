Michael Ealy

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Left: Person in a multi-colored outfit shakes hands with Cardi B in a beaded dress at an event. Right: Cardi B, wearing a hat, hugs a person at a party
Pop Culture

Gabrielle Union Reacts to J. Cole Dap vs. Michael Ealy Hug Debate

Cole shook Union's hand during a public event and fans claimed that was the proper way to greet a woman in a relationship.

Mark Elibert734 days ago
Group photo of five people, all smiling and standing closely together
Pop Culture

Meagan Good Says Viral Video of Michael Ealy Ignoring Jonathan Majors Is Edited:’ ‘It’s Sad'

A longer version of the viral clip shows Majors and Ealy greeting each other before the latter hugs Good.

Jaelani Turner-Williams734 days ago
Michael Ealy joining Power Book II Ghost
Pop Culture

Michael Ealy Joins 'Power Book II: Ghost' as Season 4 Gets Green Light

'Power Book II: Ghost' has been renewed for Season 4 ahead of the premiere of its third season on Starz in March, and Michael Ealy has joined the cast.

Joe Price1264 days ago
Reasonable Doubt
Pop Culture

Watch an Exclusive Clip From Hulu's 'Reasonable Doubt' Upcoming Episode "Song Cry"

Check out the exclusive clip for Hulu's hottest legal drama above, starring Emayatzy Corinealdi and Michael Ealy, before Episode 8 debuts on Tuesday, Nov. 8. 

Karla Rodriguez1348 days ago
Deon Taylor, director of 'Fatale', with Michael Ealy
Pop Culture

'Fatale' Director Deon Taylor is 'The Ultimate Hype Man'

In this exclusive clip, we go inside the process 'Fatale' director Deon Taylor, showcasing his excitement and work ethic. 'Fatale' hits Blu-ray on March 2.

Khal1964 days ago
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Pop Culture

PROMO: 'The Perfect Guy' Star Sanaa Lathan Talks Dating Red Flags and What Makes the Perfect Man

Sanaa Lathan Talks Red Flags and her new film The Perfect Guy with Karen Civil.

Bill Savage3970 days ago
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Pop Culture

PROMO: The Dangers of Looking for The Perfect Guy

Careful what you wish for.

Bill Savage3986 days ago

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