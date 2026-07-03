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Michael Ealy talks about starring in the 2019 'Jacob's Ladder' remake alongside Jesse Williams and Nicole Beharie, as well as his desires as an actor.Khal
This one Toronto borough seems to be a straight-up talent factory.Tracey Moore
On the 20th anniversary of 'Austin Powers,' is it possible that the horny spy isn't as sexist as we remember?Juca5056
The 25 best money quotes and lyrics that will motivate you, including lines from J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce, LeBron James, & more.lucaswisenthal