Meagan Good Says Viral Video of Michael Ealy Ignoring Jonathan Majors Is Edited:’ ‘It’s Sad'

But under an Instagram post by The Shade Room, an outraged Good clarified that Ealy and Majors did acknowledge each other, as briefly seen in a longer cut of the video.

"So we’re just gonna edit out the first part of the video where Jonathan and Micheal exchange a big hug first and then speak life over each other — 'before' he gives me a big brother hug?" she wrote, per Entertainment Weekly. "Lol smh super unfortunate how people don’t have anything better to do than project on others and intentionally perpetuate negative misguided commentary on life snippets they have no real context to. It’s sad. Sigh. But still, God bless yall."