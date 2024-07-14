Meagan Good Says Viral Video of Michael Ealy Ignoring Jonathan Majors Is Edited:’ ‘It’s Sad'

Actress Meagan Good wants to spread awareness for edited videos after a seemingly awkward run-in between her boyfriend, actor Jonathan Majors, and her Think Like a Man co-star Michael Ealy circulated on social media this week.
A trimmed version of the video showed Ealy giving a bear hug to Good while ignoring Majors. The actor also greeted rapper D Smoke and his wife, Angelina Sherie. The group attended the Hidden Empire Sports Power Players event in Santa Monica last Wednesday (July 10).
But under an Instagram post by The Shade Room, an outraged Good clarified that Ealy and Majors did acknowledge each other, as briefly seen in a longer cut of the video.
"So we’re just gonna edit out the first part of the video where Jonathan and Micheal exchange a big hug first and then speak life over each other — 'before' he gives me a big brother hug?" she wrote, per Entertainment Weekly. "Lol smh super unfortunate how people don’t have anything better to do than project on others and intentionally perpetuate negative misguided commentary on life snippets they have no real context to. It’s sad. Sigh. But still, God bless yall."
But Good's explanation might be a little too late after the video has already been the joke of social media, with one of actor-comedian Druski's skits being compared to Ealy and Majors' encounter.