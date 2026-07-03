Michael Biopic

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Michael Jackson Biopic 'Michael' Officially Crosses $1B Mark
Pop Culture

Michael Jackson Biopic 'Michael' Moonwalks Past $1 Billion at Box Office

How a risky Michael Jackson movie became Lionsgate's first billion-dollar hit and rewrote the rules for music biopics at the box office.

Bernadette Giacomazzo5 days ago
Michael Jackson's 'Off the Wall' Reaches New Billboard Chart Milestone
Music

Michael Jackson's 'Off the Wall' Has Now Spent 200 Weeks on the Billboard 200

Decades after redefining pop, Michael Jackson’s 1979 classic is back on the Billboard 200 as the ‘Michael’ biopic fuels a new wave of chart success.

Bernadette Giacomazzo20 days ago
Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Say Prince Should Have a Biopic as Big as 'Michael'
Pop Culture

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis Say Prince 'Absolutely' Deserves a Blockbuster Biopic

The hitmaking duo reveal why Prince’s untold layers, rivalries and genius deserve a blockbuster biopic on the level of Michael Jackson’s.

Bernadette Giacomazzo25 days ago
Michael Jackson's Former Bodyguard Reveals How The Singer Got Death Threats Throughout His Life
Pop Culture

Michael Jackson’s Bodyguard Recalls Secret Midnight Escapes After Death Threats

Inside the midnight escapes, threatening letters and chilling security scares that followed Michael Jackson and his children, even as the world called him the King of Pop.

Bernadette Giacomazzo25 days ago
Michael Jackson At The Rosemont Horizon
Pop Culture

'Michael' Is Now the Highest-Grossing Music Biopic Ever

Antoine Fuqua's Michael Jackson film has crossed $911.9 million worldwide, with Japanese release still ahead and a sequel already in the works.

Trey Alston36 days ago
Advertisement
George Lopez Reveals How Jordan Chandler Tried to Extort His Family Before Michael Jackson Molestation Claims
Pop Culture

George Lopez Reveals How He Got Pulled Into Michael Jackson's 2005 Trial

Inside the forgotten wallet dispute that pulled the comedian into Jackson’s 2005 trial and raised questions about the Arvizo family’s credibility.

Bernadette Giacomazzo41 days ago
'Michael' Will Be Released on Digital on June 9th
Pop Culture

Michael Jackson Biopic ‘Michael’ Gets Digital Release Date After Massive Box Office Run

Watch the record-breaking Michael Jackson biopic at home as it races toward Bohemian Rhapsody’s box office crown and rewrites music-movie history.

Bernadette Giacomazzo46 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App