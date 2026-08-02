Michael Jackson’s ‘Billie Jean’ Is Blocking ‘Chicago’ from Billboard's Top Spot

Weeks after the Michael biopic reignited interest in the King of Pop's catalog , the late superstar now occupies the top three spots on Billboard's R&B Streaming Songs chart. But in an unusual twist, it's Jackson's own classic "Billie Jean" that's preventing another one of his songs—2014's "Chicago"—from reaching No. 1.

According to Forbes, "Chicago" climbs from No. 4 back to its peak of No. 2 this week, swapping places with Beyoncé's "Morning Dew (Donk)." The song has now spent 13 weeks on the R&B Streaming Songs chart, but for the second time this summer, it has been denied the top spot by "Billie Jean," which extends its reign to a 12th consecutive week at No. 1.

"Chicago" wasn't one of Jackson's signature hits during his lifetime. Released posthumously on 2014's Xscape, the Timbaland- and J-Roc-produced track has found an entirely new audience in 2026 thanks to streaming and social media.

Earlier this summer, the song also cracked the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time, becoming Jackson's 52nd solo Hot 100 entry and making him the first artist to debut new Hot 100 entries in every decade since the 1970s.

Now, Jackson isn't just dominating the R&B Streaming Songs chart—he's monopolizing it.

Alongside "Billie Jean" at No. 1 and "Chicago" at No. 2, "Beat It" climbs back to No. 3, giving Jackson complete control of the chart's top three. "Human Nature" remains at No. 7, while "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough" holds another spot in the Top 15, meaning Jackson occupies one-third of the entire chart by himself.