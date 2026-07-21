John Branca Praises Cast and Crew of 'Michael' While Celebrating $1B Milestone

John Branca praised the cast and filmmakers behind “Michael” after the Michael Jackson biopic became the first biographical movie to earn more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Speaking in an interview with Ravv, the longtime entertainment lawyer and executor of Jackson’s estate, alongside his supermodel wife, Kristina Tuckute, celebrated the movie’s success while responding to growing calls for the story to continue in a sequel.

The movie reached $1B billion worldwide, including $371.8 million in North America and $629.8 million from international markets. It is the first Lionsgate release to cross the $1 billion mark and has passed “Bohemian Rhapsody” as the highest-grossing music biopic. The movie also passed “Oppenheimer” to become the highest-grossing biopic to date. Branca, who is also a producer of the movie, said the result showed that the worldwide interest in Jackson remains strong. “The worldwide love for Michael is undeniable. There’s a lot to celebrate,” he said. The Paparazzo said he had watched “Michael” twice but was surprised by how quickly the movie ended.

He then asked Branca whether a second film could be made to continue Jackson’s story.

“Well, people are calling for it, that’s for sure,” Branca said. He stressed that a follow-up has not been confirmed, saying, “Nothing is set yet.” Branca then pointed to the movie’s historic box-office performance and questioned whether it could also break new ground by becoming the first major biopic to receive a sequel. “Think about this,” Branca said. “First billion-dollar biopic. Could it be the first biopic with a sequel?” When the interviewer again raised the possibility, Branca repeated, “Nothing set yet.”

The conversation later turned to Miles Teller, who portrays Branca in the film. Asked whether Teller had done a good job bringing him to the screen, Branca praised the actor before extending his appreciation to the entire production. “Incredible. Listen, everybody in that cast did,” Branca said. “Jaafar deserves an Academy Award. Colman Domingo, everybody. Miles, Nia Long, everybody. Graham King, Antoine Fuqua, what a team.” Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, leads the movie as the King of Pop. Teller plays Branca, while Domingo and Long portray Jackson’s parents, Joe and Katherine Jackson.