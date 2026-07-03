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These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', J. Cole's 'The Fall Off', and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
From Redman and Method Man’s "How High" to Bob Marley's "Kaya" to Afroman's "Because I Got High," here are all the best weed songs and marijuana anthems to celebrate 4/20 right.Complex
Wiz Khalifa talks the legacy of the Blog Era, 'Kush + OJ 2,' and more.Jordan Rose
Pop Culture
Wiz Khalifa on Preparing to Play George Clinton in ‘Spinning Gold’: ‘I Got Super-Duper Stoned’
Check out Complex’s conversation with Wiz Khalifa and George Clinton about 'Spinning Gold,' how they feel about each other, and rappers-turned-actors.Karla Rodriguez