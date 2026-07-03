Maria Sharapova

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Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams
Style

Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams Are the Best-Dressed Athletes, New Study Finds

The top five is rounded out by Travis Kelce, Jules Koundé, and Conor McGregor.

tara mahadevan117 days ago
Maria Sharapova x Nike Air Max 1 633737 002 (Pair)
Sneakers

Maria Sharapova Has Her Own Air Max 1

Release information for the Maria Sharapova's Nike Air Max 1.

Mike DeStefano2979 days ago
Nike Cortez LA AR5696 202 4
Sneakers

Nike Collaborates With Maria Sharapova

Release information for the Nike Cortez LA by Maria Sharapova.

Mike DeStefano3063 days ago
Sneakers

How Long It Might Take for Nike to Terminate Maria Sharapova's Contract

The latest on the Sharapova scandal.

Riley Jones3784 days ago
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Sports

Here’s How Maria Sharapova’s Sponsors Have Reacted to Her Failed Drug Test

Several of Maria Sharapova’s sponsors have already cut ties with her.

Chris Yuscavage3784 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Maria Sharapova Holds Press Conference to Announce She Failed Drug Test at Australian Open

Maria Sharapova made a “major announcement” at a press conference today.

Chris Yuscavage3785 days ago
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Sports

Camera Catches Ball Boy Wiping Out Behind Maria Sharapova

Hustling to do his job, a ball boy trips and hits his head on the way down.

Gavin Evans4080 days ago
Sports

Maria Sharapova Defeats Simona Halep to Win 2014 French Open

In a thriller, Maria Sharapova comes out on victorious, toppling Simona Halep to capture the 2014 French Open title.

Jose Martinez4424 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Maria Sharapova and Mark Webber Blast Around in the Porsche 918

Tennis star Maria Sharapova and ex-F1 driver Mark Webber went for a drive in a Porsche 918.

Zach Doell4465 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Happy Easter! Celebrate with Maria Sharapova's New 911 Candies

Maria Sharapova is selling Porsche-shaped candies from her Sugarpova candy company.

Zach Doell4472 days ago

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