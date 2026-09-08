Calvy Click
Latest Stories
The New Look of Golf: Jacques Slade
The line between traditional golf apparel and modern streetwear continues to get blurred.
The New Look of Golf: Angel Ramos
It’s time to ditch what you thought was par for the course for modern golf apparel you can wear all day long.
Ways to Get Rid Of Your Old, Unwanted Sneakers
Got some old sneakers that you need to unload? Your options go beyond reselling.
10 Sneakers You Can Wear to Work That Won't Get You Fired
Here are some sneakers you can wear to your office job without getting in trouble with HR.
How New Era’s Athlete-Inspired NFL Collection Extends Beyond the Sidelines
From Marshawn Lynch to Sammy Watkins, New Era is recruiting some of the NFL's most talented and stylish players for their athlete-inspired collection.
Rules for Matching Your Sneakers to Your Outfit
Properly matching your kicks to your new outfit is a form of art.
How Nixon's SoHo Space is Like a Sneaker Shop
Find out why Nixon's brick-and-motar store in SoHo is just as great (if not better) than your go-to sneaker shop.
What Your Winter Jacket Says About You
Before winter goes into full swing, find out what your go-to outerwear really says about your personal style.
Best Under-the-Radar Outdoor Workouts in America
Tired of the same old gym grind? Change up your fitness routine with these unique workout ideas.
8 Sneakers and Coat Pairings We Dig
We've made styling your favorite pairs of sneaks super simple by pairing them with these stylish winter coats.
9 Ways to Manage Your Sneaker Budget
Give your bank account a breather after following these tips on how to save money on sneakers.
Your Guide to Getting in Shape Without a Gym Membership, in GIFs
Think a gym membership is essential for getting in shape? Think again.