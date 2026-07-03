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Thousands Rally in Nationwide Protests Against Gun Violence
Organizers of March for Our Lives say there were about 450 planned demonstrations for Saturday. The rallies took place in cities like NYC, Detroit, LA, and D.C.
March for Our Lives Tells Us Why Your Vote Counts
Carri Twigg talks to young activists about why every vote is needed in this upcoming midterm election.
A One-on-One Conversation With March for Our Lives Organizers
Cameron Kasky, co-founder of March for Our Lives, and Jammal Lemy, the organization's Creative Director, discuss their Road to Change bus tour and their hopes for the organization's—and America's—future.
Incoming NRA President Blames School Shootings on Ritalin
North argues that overmedication and violence in the media is to blame for the death of 10 people in Friday's shooting outside Houston.
Gabrielle Union on Donating to March for Our Lives: ‘That’s Our Duty as Basic Human Beings’
Her Mother's Day thriller comes out this weekend.
Amy Schumer, Alyssa Milano, Alec Baldwin And More Partner With Parkland Survivors in Anti-NRA Campaign
"We’re going to shine a bright light on what you and your organization do to America."
Laura Ingraham Is Taking a Week-Long Break From Her Fox News Show
Laura Ingraham won't be hosting 'The Ingraham Angle' this week.
Parkland Survivor David Hogg Goes After Laura Ingraham’s Advertisers After She Mocks Him
David Hogg tweeted a list of 12 of Ingraham’s advertisers and asked his followers to contact those companies.
Rick Santorum Retracts Comment That CPR Will Protect Kids From Mass Shootings
It's bizarre that Rick Santorum thought CPR was a good alternative to advocating for gun control reform.
Parkland Survivor Says Befriending 'Troubled Students' Won't Prevent School Shootings
Marjory Stoneman Douglas senior Isabelle Robinson pens a chilling essay for 'The New York Times.'
Enough Is Enough: Millions Rally Against Gun Violence Nationwide
This past weekend, millions of people across the country rallied in an effort to end senseless gun violence.
Former Supreme Court Judge Says It's Time to Repeal the Second Amendment
The former Supreme Court judge calls the Second Amendment "a relic of the 18th century."
Azealia Banks on March for Our Lives: 'Black People Have Been Protesting Gun Violence Forever'
"White America’s obsession with guns is white americas problem," she writes.
El-P Posts Long Defense of Killer Mike After NRA Interview Controversy
Fellow Run the Jewels member El-P defends Killer Mike following his recent controversial comments related to gun control.
Killer Mike Apologizes for Controversial NRA Interview
"I love and respect you and commend you for your work. Keep marching for our lives."
Ben Simmons Explains Why He Wore a March for Our Lives Shirt on the Bench
The Philadelphia star wore a March For Our Lives to his game against the Timberwolves this weekend.
Jared Kushner’s Brother Attended the March for Our Lives To Protest Gun Violence
Jared Kushner’s brother Joshua spent part of his Saturday afternoon at the March for Our Lives protest in D.C. with girlfriend Karlie Kloss.
Marco Rubio on March for Our Lives: "Making a Change Requires Finding a Common Ground"
Senator Marco Rubio criticized this weekend's March for Our Lives demonstration before it ended.