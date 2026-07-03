From 'Black Torch' to 'Dragon Ball Super: Beerus,' here's a look at what's new and next in anime.Khal
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From ‘One Piece’ and ‘Daemons of the Shadow Realm’ to ‘Steel Ball Run’ and ‘Frieren,’ these are the best anime of 2026 (so far)Khal
From Goku to SpongeBob's debut, these are the giant balloons that defined Thanksgiving morning for generations.Jamie Iovine
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February’s Top 5 Jewelry Purchases, From Kendrick Lamar’s Jesus Piece to Saquon Barkley’s ‘26’ Chain
Kendrick Lamar, Saquon Barkley, and Jazz Chisholm were amongst the celebrities debuting new jewelry in February 2025. Whose was the best?Mike DeStefano