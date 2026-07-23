'One Piece' Character Luffy Inspires Name of Bizarre New Beetle Genus

One Piece isn't just entertaining anime fans; it's inspiring scientists to name newly discovered beetles after one of its characters.

According to SciTechDaily, researchers have formally named a new genus of rove beetles "Luffy," after Monkey D. Luffy, the rubber-bodied protagonist of the popular manga and anime franchise.

The paper, published last month in the peer-reviewed open-access journal ZooKeys, was led by PhD student Fang-Shuo Hu and Alexey Solodovnikov of the Natural History Museum of Denmark and the University of Copenhagen.