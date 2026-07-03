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Mother-Son Duo Won Three $100,000 Lottery Prizes Using Same Numbers Each Time
A mother and son in Massachusetts are feeling lucky after the pair won three $100,000 prizes from the state's Keno lottery by playing the same numbers.
Man Wins $1 Million From Scratch-Off Lottery Gifted Inside Get-Well Card Following Open-Heart Surgery
A man in Massachusetts received a get-well card from a friend after undergoing open-heart surgery and it contained a scratch-off that ended up being worth $1M.
Utah Woman Unaware She Was Pregnant Gives Birth Mid-Flight
A woman who didn't know she was pregnant went into labor on a flight to Hawaii, and luckily there was a doctor and team of neonatal nurses aboard.
Video Shows Moment of Steph Curry Car Crash
Watch the moment Steph Curry got in a recent car crash. He escaped without any significant injuries, which seems remarkable when you see the footage.
This 20-Year-Old Just Claimed the $451 Million Mega Millions Jackpot
Florida resident Shane Missler says he hopes to use the money to "do some good for humanity."
Someone in New Hampshire Is Rich AF After Winning the $560 Million Powerball
A single ticket in New Hampshire won the nearly $560 million Powerball jackpot.
Sorry, Hypebeasts, But You Can't Cop Those $4 Supreme Shirts at Kmart Anymore
Kmart caught on to their mistake.
Supreme T-Shirts Pop Up at Kmart for $4
The hyped brand ended up in the hands of one lucky person for a crazy low price at Kmart.
New York College Students Find $40K in Couch, Return Money to Owner
An upstate New York man who found $40 thousand in a couch returned the money to the couch's owner.
Writer for HBO's Canceled "Luck" Is Still Writing and Posting New Scripts For the Series
That's new.
HBO Got Unlucky, Lost $35 Million on "Luck"
See what we did there?
"Luck" Is Canceled After Third Horse Death
R.I.P. to the horses, and to the series as well.
HBO Suspends Filming Of Horses On "Luck" After Third Death
The human scenes will continue filming uninterrupted.
"Luck" Recap: Santa Anita's Earthquake Has More Than A Physical Impact
Ace's plan continues to come together as the ground shakes and futures get altered.
"Luck" Recap: Horses Make Even The Toughest Of Gangsters Soften Up
The four-legged co-stars remain the HBO series' emotional equalizers.
"Luck" Recap: Ace Schemes, Jerry Loses and Gettin' Up Morning Triumphs
Ace continues his scheme against Mike while Jerry loses big at the table and everybody else reacts to Gettin' Up Morning's shocking win.
"Luck" Recap: Ace Plots One Hell Of A Con Job
The revenge plot thickens in HBO's horse racing drama.